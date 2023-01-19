Word Search Puzzle: Can you find 4 words in the image within 33 seconds?

Word Search Puzzle: One of the most popular forms of online activity is a word search puzzle. It is a fun way to spend your free time and a good game to test your intelligence and observation skills.

A word search puzzle game involves finding hidden words in a grid of letters.

Solving a word search puzzle can improve your concentration and observation skills.

Want to test your observation skills?

Attempt this word search puzzle now.

Word Search Puzzle: Can you find 8 words in the image within 49 seconds?

Word Search Puzzle - Find 4 Words in 33 Seconds

Source: Buzz Feed

The image shared above shows a grid of letters. Hidden among the letter grid are 4 meaningful words and the challenge for you is to find the 4 words from this letter grid within 33 seconds.

It is a great way to test your observation skills and intelligence.

The key to solving this word search puzzle is to look for meaningful words by observing the letters from top to bottom, sideways, up and down, forwards and backwards, and diagonally.

This is a easy challenge, and individuals with good observation skills will be able to spot all 4 words within the time limit.

The way the letters in the grid are arranged makes it difficult to spot the words at first glance.

How many words have you spotted so far?

Those who were able to find at least half of the words are doing really great.

Time will be running out soon.

If you fail to find all the words within the time limit, do not worry; we will provide the solutions at the end.

Also, do not skip to the bottom to see the answers first, as doing so will not be beneficial for improving your observation skills.

But if you fail to find all the words even after attempting the challenge fairly, then you can check the solutions provided at the end of the article.

Curious to know what all 4 words were there in the grid.

Scroll below for the reveal.

Find 4 Words in 33 Seconds - Solution

The following four words were hidden in the word grid. You can tally your answers with the solution provided below.

1. Food

2. Lazy

3. Hurt

4. Fly

