Seek and Find: Can you find a moth in the picture within 5 seconds?

Seek and Find Puzzle: The seek and find activity involves finding a hidden thing or object in an image. It is called "seek and find" as the users need to search for the thing or object in the image within a specified time.

It is a good way to test and improve your observation skills. The best thing about this activity is that you can attempt it either individually or in groups.

Want to check how good your observation skills are?

Then try out this quick seek-and-find challenge now.

Seek and Find - Find Moth in 5 Seconds

Source: Pinterest

In this seek-and-find challenge, you need to find the hidden moth in the picture. The time limit for successfully completing this challenge is 5 seconds.

The best way to complete this challenge is to carefully examine the image and look for any shape that resembles a moth.

The difficulty level for this challenge is easy. The moth will be easily identified by someone with good observation skills and situational awareness.

Have you spotted the moth?

Look carefully; the moth may be right in front of you.

This challenge is a great way to test your observation skills. The relatively shorter time limit makes it all the more challenging.

Hurry up; time is running out.

Need a hint?

Here you go.

The moth is slightly different in appearance than the tree bark.

And..

Time’s over.

How many of you were able to spot the moth?

Find Moth in 5 Seconds - Solution

We believe that most of our users have already spotted the moth.

Some users are there who haven’t been able to find the moth.

Curious to know where it is?

Check out the solution below.

The moth is right in the centre of the image. The colour of the moth and the tree bark are similar which makes it difficult to recognise the moth at first glance.

