Seek and Find: Can you find the butterfly among peacocks in 6 seconds?

Seek and Find: The "seek and find" game is one of the most popular activities on the internet today. In this activity, the user or the participants need to find a hidden object in the image.

This activity is a good way to test and improve your observation skills. The best thing about this activity is that you can attempt it either individually or in groups.

Want to check your observation skills?

Try out this quick challenge now.

Seek and Find: Only a genius can spot a dog among pandas in 5 seconds. Can you?

Seek and Find - Find A Butterfly among Peacocks in 6 Seconds

Source: Pinterest

The image shared above shows a forest scene in which you can see many peacocks going about their usual routine.

As suggested by the title, there is a butterfly hiding among the peacocks and you have 6 seconds to find the butterfly.

The key to solving this seek and find puzzle is to pay close attention to the image and see if you can spot the butterfly among the group of peacocks.

This exercise is designed to test your attention to detail. Only those with keen observational skills will be able to find the butterfly on time.

The relatively shorter time limit makes it all the more challenging for the participants.

Have you spotted the butterfly?

No?

Hurry up; time is running out.

Optical Illusion Challenge: Can you find the helicopter in 5 seconds?

Looking for a hint?

Here you go.

The butterfly is not on the right side of the image.

Now, you can use this clue to find the butterfly.

Only a few more seconds remaining.

Two..

One..

And..

Time’s up.

Have you found the butterfly?

Spot The Difference: Can you spot 4 differences within 19 seconds?

Curious to see where the butterfly is?

Check out the solution below.

Find the Butterfly in 6 Seconds - Solution

The butterfly is located a little away from the centre of the image. It is marked with a red circle so that it can be easily located.