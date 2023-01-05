Seek and Find: Only a genius can spot a dog among pandas in 5 seconds. Can you?

Seek and Find: The "seek and find" game is one of the most popular activities on the internet today. In this activity, the user or the participants need to find a hidden object in the image.

That hidden object can be a living or non-living thing.

It is a good way to test and improve your observation skills. The best thing about this activity is that you can attempt it either individually or in groups.

Want to check your observation skills?

Try out this quick challenge now.

Seek and Find: Can you find the only apple without worms in 7 seconds?

Seek and Find - Find Dog among Pandas in 5 Seconds

Source: Lego

The image shared above shows a scene of toy pandas. This image is created by popular toymakers Lego.

As suggested by the title, there is a dog hiding among the pandas and you have 5 seconds to find the dog and complete the challenge successfully.

The key to solving this seek and find puzzle is to pay close attention to the image and see if you can spot a dog among pandas.

This exercise is designed to test your attention to detail. Only those with keen observational skills will be able to find the dog on time.

The relatively shorter time limit makes it all the more challenging for the participants.

Did you spot the dog?

No?

Hurry up; time is running out.

Looking for a hint?

Here you go.

The dog is not on the left side of the image.

With this major clue, you can refine your search for the dog

Have you spotted the dog now?

Only a few more seconds remaining.

Two..

One..

And..

Time’s up.

How many of you have spotted the dog?

Looking for the answer?

Before we move on to the answer, we would like to congratulate those users who have spotted the dog with their exceptional observation skills.

Check out the solution below.