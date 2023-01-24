Optical Illusion Test: Can you find the hidden crab in the picture within 9 seconds?

Optical Illusion Challenge: Optical illusions are a great way to test your level of intelligence. It is not only an excellent way to flaunt your observation skills among friends and family but also it is a great source of entertainment for everyone.

The three types of optical illusions are cognitive, physiological, and literal visual illusions and the central theme of all the illusions is tricking the human eyes and brain.

As it tricks our eyes and brain, it makes both these work harder and thereby helps in improving attention and concentration.

Regularly engaging in solving such challenging tasks will provide a good form of exercise for the brain.

Do you have good observation skills?

Then find a crab hiding among the shells within 9 seconds.

Optical Illusion Test - Find the Hidden Crab in 9 Seconds

Source: Reddit

The image shared above shows a beach scene in which shells can be seen scattered all over the place.

As the title suggests, the challenge for you is to find a hidden crab among the shells within 9 seconds.

These types of optical illusion challenges are a good way to test your observation skills as well as your intelligence.

Although it is considered a good way to test your intelligence, it is not the only means of doing so.

You can take professionally designed IQ tests such as Mensa IQ Challenge to really know your IQ levels.

Did You Find the Crab in 9 Seconds?

The challenge presented before you is to find the crab hiding among the shells in 9 seconds.

Individuals with good observation skills will be able to spot the crab easily.

Although it is not an easy one, attempting this challenge will help boost your observation skills.

Have you spotted the crab?

No?

Look carefully at the image and see if you can spot the hidden crab.

Need a hint?

Here you go.

The crab is on the right side of the image.

Now, focus your attention on the image and see if you can spot a crab.

Hurry up; the clock will signal the end of time soon.

Countdown starts.

Three..

Two…

One…

And…

Time’s up.

How many of you have spotted the crab?

Those who were able to spot the crab deserve a big round of applause for their excellent observation skills.

Curious to know where the crab is?

Scroll below for the reveal.

Find the Crab in 9 Seconds - Solution

The crab can be spotted on the right side of the image. Its location is highlighted in the image below.

