Optical Illusion Challenge: Can you find the hidden ring in the picture within 11 seconds?

Optical Illusion Challenge: "Optical illusions" are images that fool your brain and test your ability to observe things. The three types of optical illusions are cognitive, physiological, and literal visual illusions.

Optical illusions are a great way to test your level of intelligence. It is not only an excellent way to flaunt your observation skills among friends and family, but also it is a great source of entertainment for everyone.

Netizens love solving optical illusion problems as a fun way to pass their time and also impress their friends and peers.

Optical illusions are also helpful in improving your concentration and enhancing your observation skills.

Do you want to put your observation skills to the test?

Then find a ring in the picture within 11 seconds.

Optical Illusion Challenge - Find the Hidden Ring in 11 Seconds

Source: Pinterest/David Helton

The image shared above shows a balcony scene in which a dad can be seen with his two kids, it appears that they are busy gardening.

As the title suggests, the challenge for you is to find a hidden ring in the balcony scene within 11 seconds.

These types of optical illusion challenges are a good way to test your observation skills as well as your intelligence.

Although it is considered a good way to test your intelligence, it is not the only means of doing so.

If you really want to know your IQ levels, professionally created IQ tests are the best way to find out.

Did You Find the Ring in 11 Seconds?

The challenge presented before you is to find the ring in 11 seconds.

Individuals with good observation skills will be able to spot the ring easily.

Although it is not an easy one, attempting this challenge will be an interesting one for the users.

Look carefully at the image and see if you can spot the hidden ring.

Have you spotted the ring?

No?

Looking for a hint?

Here you go.

The ring is on the right side of the image

Now, focus your attention on the image and see if you can spot a ring.

Hurry up; the clock will signal the end of time soon.

Countdown starts.

Three..

Two…

One…

And…

Time’s up.

How many of you have spotted the ring?

Those who were able to spot the ring deserve a big round of applause for their excellent observation skills.

Curious to know where the ring is?

Scroll below for the reveal.

Find the Ring in 11 Seconds - Solution

The ring can be spotted on the right side of the image. Its location is highlighted in the image below.

