Optical Illusion: Only 1% of people can find the hidden sniper in the jungle in 17 seconds. Are you one of them?

Optical Illusion: Optical illusions are a great way to test our observation skills. These illusions play with our minds, and we train our brains to perform better by focusing on solving such problems.

In addition to providing fun and engagement, it is also an excellent exercise for our visual systems and helps immensely in improving our concentration.

This optical illusion challenge will help you in testing your observational skills.

Are you ready for the challenge?

Then, find the hidden sniper in the forest in 17 seconds.

Optical Illusion Challenge - Find the Sniper in the J ungle in 17 Seconds

Source: Kicking Mustang / YouTube

The image shared above depicts a jungle scene, and you need to find a sniper in the jungle in 17 seconds. This image is from Kicking Mustang, a YouTube channel that showcases sniper-style videos and is run by James Trouble.

This will be a good test of your observation skills, and the addition of the time element adds more competitiveness to the test.

A sniper has neatly camouflaged itself with the jungle making it nearly impossible to spot its location.

Only those with the best eyes can spot the sniper in the jungle within 17 seconds. Can you?

Did You Find the Sniper in 17 Seconds?

The challenge before you is to find a sniper in the jungle and you have 17 seconds to spot it.

Individuals who are detail-oriented and have good observation skills will be able to find the sniper within the time limit.

Have you spotted the sniper?

Pay close attention to the image, and see if you can spot the sniper in the picture within 17 seconds.

Hurry up; time is running out.

Spotting the sniper is a difficult task as they are well adept in camouflaging, which is necessary to blend in with the surroundings in order to avoid detection.

Have you spotted the sniper already?

No?

Need a hint?

Here it is.

The sniper is taking cover on the left side of the image.

Now, did you spot it?

The countdown has started.

3..

2..

1..

And..

Time’s up.

How many of you have found the sniper in the jungle?

Wondering where the sniper is hiding?

Check out the solution below.

Find the Sniper in 17 Seconds - Solution

The sniper can be spotted in the left corner of the image. It is wearing a dress similar to the colour of a raw leaf that makes it blend in with the jungle, thereby making it difficult to identify at the first glance.

Here are some more challenges that you’ll love solving:

