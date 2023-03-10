Optical Illusion Test: Only 10% of people can spot a sniper in the rocks in 5 seconds. Are you one of them?

Optical Illusion Test: Optical illusions are mind-bending images that challenge your perception and test your observation skills. There are three types of optical illusions literal, physiological, and cognitive.

The beauty of optical illusions lies in the way they capture the user's attention for a brief period of time. It provides good exercise for the brain.

Regular practice of optical illusions is suggested to be helpful in improving your concentration and observation skills.

Do you want to test how attentive you are?

Then attempt this challenge now.

Optical Illusion Test - Find the Hidden Sniper in 5 Seconds

Source: Reddit

The image shared above depicts a mountain scene in which big boulders of ash-coloured rocks can be seen.

Looks very beautiful, isn’t it?

But did you miss something?

Hidden in the rocks is a sniper and you need to find the sniper within 5 seconds.

An optical illusion challenge such as this one is a good way to test your observation skills and intelligence.

Although it is considered a good way to test your intelligence, it is not the only means of doing so.

However, if you really want to know your IQ levels, professionally created IQ tests such as Mensa IQ Challenge are the best way to find out.

Did You Find the Hidden Sniper in 5 Seconds?

In this image, a sniper is hiding among the rocks and you have 5 seconds to find the sniper.

Individuals with exceptional observation skills will be able to find the sniper within the time limit.

The sniper has expertly blended with the rocks making it difficult to spot at first glance.

Camouflaging is very necessary for snipers in order to avoid getting detected.

Did you find the sniper in this picture?

Hurry up; the time is running out.

Focus your attention on the image and see if you notice anything that looks like a sniper.

Any luck yet?

The sniper can be present anywhere in this picture among the rocks, zoom in and out of the picture to scan all areas well.

Now, do you see it?

Only a few seconds left.

Two..

One..

And..

Time’s up.

How many of you have found the sniper?

Congratulations to those who have spotted the sniper. You are among the 10% of people who were able to do it.

Those still searching can check the answer below.

Find the Hidden Sniper in 5 Seconds - Solution

The sniper is present on the right side of the picture and its location is marked by a red circle.

