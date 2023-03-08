Optical Illusion: You have hawk eyes if you can spot a spider in the pebbles in 6 seconds

Optical Illusion: Images that trick your brain and challenge your ability to perceive things are known as "optical illusions." Cognitive, physiological, and literal visual illusions are the three kinds of optical illusions.

The popularity of optical illusions has grown exponentially in the past decade, as is evident from the fact that they have become a part of popular culture.

The central theme of all optical illusions is that they trick your mind. The ability of optical illusions to grasp and retain a user's attention for a while makes them an exciting entertainment option for netizens.

Do you want to test how good your observation skills are?

Then try this optical illusion challenge right now.

Optical Illusion - Find Hidden Spider in the Pebbles in 6 Seconds

Source: Piet Grobler

Optical illusions are one of the easiest methods for testing observation skills and intelligence.

Although it is considered a good way to test your intelligence, there are other sophisticated means like the Mensa IQ Challenge which is a professionally created IQ test for determining the actual IQ of an individual.

As suggested by the title, this optical illusion test is all about finding a hidden spider in the pebbles within 6 seconds.

In the image shared above you can see a pebbles scene on a bright day.

Hiding in plain sight in the pebbles is one spider and your task is to find the spider within 6 seconds.

If you cannot find the spider within the time limit, do not worry, we appreciate the efforts you made and will be providing the solution in the end.

But, in order to realise the true potential of your observation skill, you should not check the solution first.

Did You Find the Spider in 6 Seconds?

The task for you is to spot a hidden spider in the pebbles within 6 seconds.

Individuals with exceptional observation skills can find the spider within the time limit.

Have you spotted the spider?

Look at the picture carefully, the spider can be present anywhere in the image.

To find the spider within the time limit you need to check all the areas of the image carefully and see if you spot anything that looks like a spider.

Hurry up; only a little time is remaining.

How many of you have spotted the spider?

And...

Time’s up.

Wondering where the spider is?

Check out the solution below.

Find the Hidden Spider in 6 Seconds - Solution

The hidden spider can be seen in the centre of the image, it has cleverly camouflaged itself with the pebbles making it difficult to spot at first glance.

