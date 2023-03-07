Optical Illusion: Can you spot the hidden tiger in the picture within 8 seconds?

Optical Illusion: Optical illusions are images that challenge our perception and put our observation skills to the test.

The central theme of all optical illusions is playing tricks with the human visual system which is why they are also known as "visual illusions."

Studies suggest that regular practice of optical illusions is highly beneficial in enhancing concentration and improving cognitive abilities.

Are you highly observant?

Let's find out.

Optical Illusion - Find the Hidden Tiger in 8 Seconds

Source: Play Buzz

Optical illusions are one of the most straightforward tools to test observation skills and intelligence. Although it is considered a good way to test your intelligence, there are other sophisticated means of doing so.

If you really want to know your true IQ levels, professionally created IQ tests are the best way to find out.

As suggested by the title, this optical illusion test is all about finding a hidden tiger in the image within 8 seconds.

Hiding in plain sight is one tiger and your task is to find the tiger within 8 seconds.

The spiral pattern plays with our eyes and brain leading to the optical illusion. If you focus closely then you can see the tiger.

If you are not able to find the tiger within the time limit, do not worry, we appreciate the efforts that you made and will be providing the solution in the end.

But, in order to realise the true potential of your observation skill, you should not check the solution first.

That is a fair way of identifying your skill level.

Did You Find the Tiger in 8 Seconds?

The users are asked to find the hidden tiger in the picture within 8 seconds.

Individuals with exceptional observation skills can find the tiger within the time limit.

Have you spotted the tiger?

Look at the picture carefully, the tiger can be present anywhere in the image.

To find the tiger within the time limit you need to check all the areas of the image carefully and see if you spot anything that looks like a tiger.

Hurry up; only a little time is remaining.

How many of you have spotted the tiger?

And...

Time’s up.

Curious to know where the tiger is?

Check out the solution below.

Find the Hidden Tiger in 8 Seconds - Solution

The hidden tiger can be seen on the top left side of the image. Its location is marked with a circle for easy identification.

Here's a more clearer look.

