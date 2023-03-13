Seek and Find Puzzle: Only the brightest minds can spot an umbrella in the cafe in 7 seconds. Are you one of them?

Seek and Find Puzzle: The “seek and find” puzzle is based on the premise of finding a hidden item within a picture within a time limit.

The hidden item can be any object, animal, number, alphabet, etc. This activity is beneficial in boosting concentration and enhancing your observation skills.

In this activity, you will be presented with an image, and the challenge before you will be to spot the hidden item. It is a quick and easy way to test your attention to detail.

Want to test how attentive you are?

Then attempt this quick seek and find challenge now.

Seek and Find - Find An Umbrella in the Cafe in 7 Seconds

Source: Bright Side

The image shared above presents a cafe scene in which people can be seen enjoying their time by indulging in gossip and sipping coffee. But did you missing something?

As the title suggests, there is a hidden umbrella in the image which you need to spot in 7 seconds.

This challenge is a good way to test your attention to detail.

To spot the umbrella you need to watch the image carefully.

Spot The Difference: Can you spot 5 differences between the two pictures in 13 seconds?

Did You Find the Umbrella in 7 Seconds?

Finding umbrella in the cafe in 7 seconds is a difficult task. But individuals with excellent observation skills will spot the umbrella faster than others.

Have you spotted the umbrella?

Hurry up; the clock is ticking fast.

The umbrella may be right in front of your eyes and yet you cannot detect it at the first glance.

Did you spot the umbrella now?

Three…

Two…

One…

And…

The time limit is over.

How many of you were able to spot the umbrella within the time limit?

We believe, most of you may have spotted the umbrella by now, while some are still searching.

Curious to know where the umbrella is hidden?

Then quickly check out the solution below.

Find the Umbrella in 7 Seconds - Solution

The umbrella can be seen near the cafe's walls on the left side; it is being held by a man who is looking out the window near the billing counter.

