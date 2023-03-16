Seek and Find Puzzle: Only the most attentive pair of eyes can find the odd emoji in 5 seconds

Seek and Find Puzzle: The “seek and find” puzzle is based on the premise of finding a hidden item within a picture within a time limit.

These types of puzzles are often used as a form of entertainment and are known to improve cognitive skills such as attention to detail and visual perception.

Additionally, solving puzzles can also enhance problem-solving abilities and boost creativity, making them a great way to exercise the brain and have fun at the same time.

Want to boost your observation skills?

Then attempt this quick seek and find challenge now.

Seek and Find - Find the Odd Emoji in 5 Seconds

Source: YouTube

The image shared above depicts emojis with flushed faces. Among the flushed face emojis, there is a single emoji that is different from the others and you have 5 seconds to find out the odd emoji.

Individuals with sharp observation skills will be able to spot the odd emoji within the time limit.

Look carefully at the image, scan all the areas and see if you can spot the odd emoji quickly.

Did you find the Odd Emoji in 5 Seconds?

There is an odd emoji in the picture which you need to spot within 5 seconds.

Have you spotted the odd emoji?

No?

Hurry up; the clock is ticking fast.

Need a hint?

Here it is.

The odd emoji is not on the left side of the image.

Did you spot the odd emoji now?

And..

Time’s up.

How many of you spotted the odd emoji in the image successfully?

We believe most of you might have spotted the odd emoji by now, while some are still searching.

Curious to know where the odd emoji is hidden?

Stop looking for the odd emoji and check out the solution below now.

Find the Odd Emoji in 5 Seconds - Solution

The odd emoji can is seen on the right side of the image, it is on the tenth column third from bottom.

