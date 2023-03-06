Optical Illusion Challenge: Can you spot an umbrella among the ostriches in 7 seconds?

Optical Illusion Challenge: Optical illusions are mind-bending images that challenge your perception and test your observation skills. There are three types of optical illusions: literal, physiological, and cognitive.

Optical illusions are a good source of entertainment for netizens as well as a medium for impressing friends and peers with their problem-solving skills.

With regular practice, one can quickly master the ability to solve optical illusions faster.

Get ready to test your observation skills with this quick optical illusion challenge now.

Optical Illusion Challenge - Spot the Umbrella among Ostriches in 7 Seconds

Source: Bright Side

The image shows a group of ostriches spending their time walking around the desert.

Looks beautiful, isn’t it?

But, are you missing something?

Hidden among ostriches is an umbrella and you need to find the umbrella within 7 seconds.

An optical illusion challenge such as this one is a good way to test your observation skills and intelligence.

Although it is considered a good way to test your intelligence, it is not the only means of doing so.

However, if you really want to know your IQ levels, professionally created IQ tests such as Mensa IQ Challenge are the best way to find out.

Did You Spot the Umbrella in 7 Seconds?

In this image, a umbrella is hiding among the ostriches and you have 7 seconds to find the umbrella.

The umbrella has expertly blended with the ostriches making it difficult to spot at first glance.

Individuals with exceptional observation skills can find the umbrella within the time limit.

Did you find the umbrella among the ostriches?

Hurry up; the time is running out.

Focus your attention on the image and see if you notice anything that looks like a umbrella.

Any luck yet?

The umbrella can be present anywhere, you need to zoom in and out of the picture to find the umbrella.

Now, have you spotted the umbrella?

Only a few seconds left.

Two..

One..

And..

Time’s up.

How many of you have found the umbrella successfully?

Congratulations to those who have spotted the umbrella. You have excellent observation skills and situational awareness.

Those still searching can check the answer below.

Spot the Umbrella among Ostriches in 7 Seconds - Solution

The umbrella is present on the bottom right side of the picture and its location is marked by a circle.

