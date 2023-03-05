Optical Illusion Challenge: You are a genius if you can spot a cat in the picture within 9 seconds

Optical Illusion Challenge: Optical illusions are mind-bending images that challenge your perception and test your observation skills. There are three types of optical illusions: literal, physiological, and cognitive.

Optical illusions are a good source of entertainment for netizens as well as a medium for impressing friends and peers with their problem-solving skills.

Improved concentration and enhanced observation skills can be achieved through the regular practice of optical illusion challenges.

Do you have good observation skills?

Let’s find out now.

Optical Illusion Challenge - Find the Cat in 9 Seconds

Source: Pinterest

The image shows a village scene in which an old lady can be seen along with a boy.

But did you miss something?

Hidden in this image is a cat and you need to find the cat within 9 seconds.

An optical illusion challenge such as this one is a good way to test your observation skills and intelligence.

Although it is considered a good way to test your intelligence, it is not the only means of doing so.

However, if you really want to know your IQ levels, professionally created IQ tests such as Mensa IQ Challenge are the best way to find out.

Did You Find the Cat in 9 Seconds?

In this image, a cat is hiding and you have 9 seconds to find the cat.

Individuals with exceptional observation skills can find the cat within the time limit.

The cat has blended with the surroundings cleverly thus making it difficult to spot it at the first glance.

Did you find the cat in this picture?

Hurry up; the time is running out.

Focus your attention on the image and see if you notice anything that looks like a cat.

Any luck yet?

The cat can be present anywhere in this picture, zoom in and out of the picture to scan all areas well.

Now, do you see it?

Only a few seconds left.

Two..

One..

And..

Time’s up.

How many of you have found the cat?

It was quite a tricky challenge and congratulations to those who have spotted the cat.

Those still searching can check the answer below.

Find the Cat in 9 Seconds - Solution

The cat is located in the bushes and its location is marked by a red circle.

