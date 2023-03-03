Optical Illusion Challenge: You are a champion if you can spot a dolphin on the beach in 5 seconds

Optical Illusion Challenge: Optical illusions are mind-bending images that challenge your perception and test your observation skills. There are three types of optical illusions: literal, physiological, and cognitive.

Optical illusions are a good source of entertainment for netizens as well as a medium for impressing friends and peers with their problem-solving skills.

Improved concentration and enhanced observation skills can be achieved through the regular practice of optical illusion challenges.

Are you ready to test your observation skills now?

Then, let’s get started.

Optical Illusion Challenge - Find the Hidden Dolphin on the Beach in 5 Seconds

Source: Bright Side

The image shows a beach scene in which you can see people enjoying their beach time.

But did you miss something?

Hidden on the beach is a dolphin and you need to find the dolphin within 5 seconds.

An optical illusion challenge such as this one is a good way to test your observation skills and intelligence.

Although it is considered a good way to test your intelligence, it is not the only means of doing so.

However, if you really want to know your IQ levels, professionally created IQ tests such as Mensa IQ Challenge are the best way to find out.

Did You Find the Dolphin in 5 Seconds?

In this image, a dolphin is hiding on the beach and you have 5 seconds to find the dolphin.

Individuals with exceptional observation skills can find the dolphin within the time limit.

Those trying this optical illusion challenge will need more time to find the dolphin.

The dolphin has expertly blended with the environment making it difficult to spot at first glance.

Did you find the dolphin in this picture?

Hurry up; the time is running out.

Focus your attention on the image and see if you notice anything that looks like a dolphin.

Any luck yet?

The dolphin can be present anywhere in this picture, zoom in and out of the picture to scan all areas well.

Now, do you see it?

Only a few seconds left.

Two..

One..

And..

Time’s up.

How many of you have found a dolphin?

Congratulations to those who have spotted the dolphin.

Those still searching can check the answer below.

Find the Dolphin on the Beach in 5 Seconds - Solution

The dolphin is present on the left side of the image, a little away from the centre. It is present on the mat in which a lady wearing a maroon swimsuit is sitting.

