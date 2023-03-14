Optical Illusion: You have eagle eyes if you can spot a grasshopper in the leaves within 5 seconds!

Optical Illusion: Illusion is derived from the word illudere, which means to mock or trick. Therefore, the basic premise of an optical illusion is to deceive the human brain by tricking it.

Studies have suggested that optical illusions can prove helpful in understanding the workings of the human brain.

The findings from studies on the effect of optical illusions on the brain have assisted scientists in determining which areas of the brain are activated when we interact with optical illusions.

In addition to offering a foundation for scientific research, optical illusions can temporarily relieve stress in our daily lives and provide healthy brain exercise.

Are you ready to improve your brain health?

Let’s get started.

Optical Illusion - Find a Grasshopper in 5 Seconds

Source: Pinterest

This optical illusion picture challenge will be a good test of how detail-oriented you are.

You can see a forest scene in the image shared above and in these leaves there is a grasshopper that is hiding in plain sight.

The challenge for you is to find the hidden grasshopper within 5 seconds.

If you are able to spot the grasshopper within the time limit, you will be a record holder and will belong to a group of elite puzzle solvers.

Did You Find the Grasshopper in 5 Seconds?

The task before you is to find the hidden grasshopper in the leaves and you have 5 seconds at your disposal.

To spot the grasshopper in the image, you need to focus your attention and scan all the areas of the image carefully.

Individuals with great observation skills will be able to spot the grasshopper in the leaves faster than others.

Have you spotted the grasshopper?

Hurry up; time is running out.

The grasshopper is difficult to spot at the first glance as it has blended with the surroundings nicely.

Many times such camouflaging is necessary to avoid detection by predators in the jungle. This ensures survival in harsh conditions.

You have only a few seconds remaining now.

Did you spot the grasshopper?

Tick.. Tock..

And…

Time’s up.

Did you find the grasshopper hiding in the leaves?

If not, then check out the solution below.

Find Grasshopper in 5 Seconds - Solution

The grasshopper in the picture is a dead-leaf grasshopper. This species of grasshopper camouflages itself as a dead leaf and by doing this avoids predators that are lurking in the forest.

The location of the grasshopper is marked with a red circle.

