Optical Illusion Challenge: Can you spot a moth among the sticks in 5 seconds?

Optical Illusion Challenge: Illusion is derived from the word illudere, which means to mock or trick. Therefore, the basic premise of an optical illusion is to deceive the human brain by tricking it.

Studies have suggested that optical illusions can prove helpful in understanding the workings of the human brain.

The insights derived from studies on the effect of optical illusions on the brain have helped scientists identify which areas of the brain get activated when we interact with optical illusions.

Optical illusions also help in releasing stress from our daily lives temporarily and also provide healthy exercise for our brains. It is also a good way to test your observation skills.

Do you want to test how detail-oriented you are?

Then attempt this quick optical illusion challenge.

Optical Illusion Challenge - Find the Moth in 5 Seconds

Source: Reddit

The image shows some sticks neatly arranged in the grass.

Wait, did you miss something?

Hidden among the sticks is a moth and you need to find it within 5 seconds.

An optical illusion challenge such as this one is a good way to test your observation skills and intelligence.

Although it is considered a good way to test your intelligence, it is not the only means of doing so.

However, if you really want to know your IQ levels, professionally created IQ tests such as Mensa IQ Challenge are the best way to find out.

Did You Find the Moth in 5 Seconds?

In this image, a moth is hiding among the sticks and you have 5 seconds to find it.

The moth has blended exceptionally well with the surroundings making it impossible to detect at the first glance.

Very often such camouflaging is necessary to evade predators or to attack unsuspecting prey.

Individuals with exceptional observation skills can find the moth within the time limit.

Have you spotted the moth?

Hurry up; the time is running out.

Look closely and see if you notice a moth among the sticks.

Any luck yet?

It can be present anywhere, you need to zoom in and out of the picture to find the moth

Now, have you spotted it?

Only a few seconds left.

Two…

One…

And…

Time’s up.

How many of you have found moth successfully?

Congratulations to those who have spotted the moth. You have excellent observation skills and situational awareness.

Those still searching can check the answer below.

Find Moth in 5 Seconds - Solution

The moth can be seen on the right side of the image, it is hiding between the sticks and is marked with a circle for easy identification.

The way it has blended makes it very difficult for a person to detect it at the first glance.

