Seek and Find Puzzle: You have high attention to detail if you can spot 5 empty bottles in 10 seconds

Seek and Find Puzzle: The “seek and find” puzzle is based on the premise of finding a hidden item within a picture within a time limit.

The hidden item can be any object, animal, number, alphabet, etc. This activity is beneficial in boosting concentration and enhancing your observation skills.

In this activity, you will be presented with an image, and the challenge before you will be to spot the hidden item. It is a quick and easy way to test your attention to detail.

Want to check how detail-oriented you are?

Then attempt this quick challenge now.

Seek and Find Puzzle: Can you spot three plates of pancakes in the kitchen in 6 seconds?

Seek and Find - Find 5 Empty Bottles in 10 Seconds

Source: Dudolf

The image shared above presents a sea scene in which some dolphins can be seen swimming around bottles filled with notes. But are you missing something?

As the title suggests, there are 5 empty bottles in the image which you need to spot in 10 seconds.

This challenge is a good way to test your attention to detail.

To spot the empty bottles you need to watch the image carefully.

Did You Find 5 Empty Bottles in 10 Seconds?

Finding five empty bottles in the sea in 10 seconds is a difficult task. But individuals with excellent observation skills will spot the empty bottles faster than others.

Have you spotted the five empty bottles?

Hurry up; the clock is ticking fast.

The empty bottles may be right in front of your eyes and yet you cannot detect it at the first glance.

Did you spot the empty bottles now?

Three…

Two…

One…

And…

The time limit is over.

How many of you were able to spot the five empty bottles in the image successfully?

We believe, most of you may have spotted the empty bottles by now, while some are still searching.

Curious to know where the empty bottles is hidden?

Then quickly check out the solution below.

Find 5 Empty Bottles in 10 Seconds - Solution

The empty bottles can be spotted on various areas of the image, their location is marked by red circles for ease of identification.

