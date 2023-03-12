Optical Illusion Test: Only a genius can spot the hidden number in the picture in 8 seconds. Can you?

Optical Illusion Test: Images that trick your brain and challenge your ability to perceive things are known as "optical illusions." Cognitive, physiological, and literal visual illusions are the three kinds of optical illusions.

The ability of optical illusions to grasp and retain a user's attention for a while is what makes them so special.

Additionally, optical illusions are helpful for enhancing cognitive abilities and observational skills.

One can quickly master the ability to solve optical illusion challenges with regular practice.

Do you have good observation skills?

Let’s find out now.

Optical Illusion: Can you spot the hidden insect in the image in 4 seconds?

Optical Illusion Test - Find Hidden Number in 8 Seconds

In the image shared above you can see an abstract pattern in which a number is hidden which you need to spot in 8 seconds.

It will be a good test of your observation skills.

So focus your attention and try to spot the hidden number in 8 seconds.

We will be providing the solution at the end in case you are unable to spot the number within the time.

But, in order to realise how good your observation skills are, you should not check the solution first.

That is a fair way of identifying your level of observation.

Did You Find the Hidden Number in 8 Seconds?

The task before you is to find the hidden number in the image and you have 8 seconds of time.

Already half of the time has passed.

We believe individuals with excellent observation skills must have spotted the hidden number by now.

Have you spotted the number?

Hurry up; the final few seconds remain.

Scan the image carefully and see if you can spot any number.

This is a tricky challenge and it tests how good your observation skills are.

And…

Time is over.

Did you see the number?

If not, then check out the solution below.

Find Hidden Number in 8 Seconds - Solution

The hidden number is 20 and it is at the bottom right side of the image.

