Optical Illusion: 98% of people will fail to spot the hidden ghost in the kitchen in 8 seconds

Optical Illusion: Optical illusions are images that challenge our perception and put our observation skills to the test.

The central theme of all optical illusions is playing tricks with the human visual system which is why they are also known as "visual illusions."

Studies suggest that regular practice of optical illusions is highly beneficial in enhancing concentration and improving cognitive abilities.

Are you highly observant?

Let's find out.

Optical Illusion - Find Hidden Ghost in 8 Seconds

Source: Online Mortgage Advisor

The image shows a kitchen scene where many kitchen items like a vegetable grater, knife, chopper, soup cauldron, and jack-o-lanterns can be seen.

As suggested by the title, there is a hidden ghost in the image and the challenge for you is to spot the hidden ghost in 8 seconds.

Did You Find the Hidden Ghost in 8 Seconds?

The image contains a hidden ghost in the kitchen and the task for you is to spot it within 8 seconds.

This one is a slightly tricky challenge and individuals with exceptional observation skills can spot the hidden faces within the time limit.

Did you find the hidden ghost in this picture?

The hidden ghost has expertly blended with the kitchen items making it difficult to spot at first glance.

Hurry up; the time is running out.

Carefully observe the image and see if you notice anything that looks like a ghost.

Any luck yet?

The ghost can be present anywhere in this picture.

You need to scan all the areas thoroughly to improve your chances of spotting the ghost.

Now, do you see it?

Only a few seconds are remaining.

Three..

Two..

One..

And..

Time’s up.

How many of you were able to find the hidden ghost within the time limit?

Congratulations to those who spotted the hidden ghost. You have excellent observation skills.

Curious to know where the ghost is hiding?

Check out the solution provided below.

Find the Hidden Ghost in 8 Seconds - Solution

The hidden ghost is present at the bottom of the left side of the image. It is a small ghost and can be seen near the vegetable grater.

