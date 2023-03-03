Seek and Find Puzzle: Can you find 6 hidden words in the picture within 21 seconds?

Seek and Find Puzzle: The “seek and find” puzzle is based on the premise of finding a hidden item within a picture within a time limit.

The hidden item can be any object, animal, number, word, alphabet, etc. This activity is beneficial in boosting concentration and enhancing your observation skills.

In this activity, you will be presented with an image, and the challenge before you will be to spot the hidden item. It is a quick and easy way to test your attention to detail.

Want to know how attentive you are?

Then attempt this quick challenge now.

Seek and Find Puzzle: Can you find 6 hidden words in the picture within 25 seconds?

Seek and Find - Find 6 Hidden Words in 21 Seconds

Source: Pinterest

The image shared above presents a kid's playroom scene where boys and girls can be seen playing.

As the title suggests, there are 6 hidden words in the kid’s playroom scene which you need to spot in 21 seconds.

This challenge is a good way to test your attention to detail.

To spot the 6 words you need to watch the image carefully.

Did You 6 Hidden Words in 21 Seconds?

Finding the 6 hidden words in the room is a difficult task. But individuals with excellent observation skills will spot them faster than others.

Have you spotted two or three words by now?

Hurry up; the clock is ticking fast.

The words are right in front of your eyes and you need to focus on the image to see them clearly.

Did you spot some more words now?

Five…

Four…

Three…

Two…

One…

And…

The time limit is over.

How many of you were able to spot the 6 hidden words in the image successfully?

We believe, most of you may have spotted the words by now, while some are still searching.

Curious to know what all the 6 words were and where were they hidden.

Then you must check out the solution below.

Find the 6 Hidden Words in 21 Seconds - Solution

The six hidden words are Fun, Cello, Boom, Doe, Home and May. The location of all the words is highlighted in the solution provided below.

