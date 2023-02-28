Seek and Find Puzzle: You have hawk vision if you are able to find pineapple in the kitchen in 5 seconds

Seek and Find Puzzle: The “seek and find” puzzle is based on the premise of finding a hidden item within a picture within a time limit.

The hidden item can be any object, animal, number, alphabet, etc. This activity is beneficial in boosting concentration and enhancing your observation skills.

In this activity, you will be presented with an image, and the challenge before you will be to spot the hidden item. It is a quick and easy way to test your attention to detail.

Want to test your attention to detail?

Then attempt this quick challenge now.

Seek and Find - Find the Pineapple in 5 Seconds

Source: Bright Side

The image shared above presents a kitchen scene where various fruits can be seen kept in the kitchen

As the title suggests, there is a pineapple in the kitchen which you need to spot in 5 seconds.

This challenge is a good way to test your attention to detail.

To spot the pineapple you need to watch the image carefully.

Did You Find the Pineapple in 5 Seconds?

Finding the pineapple in the show in 5 seconds is a difficult task. But individuals with hawk vision or excellent observation skills will be able to spot the pineapple faster than others.

Have you spotted the pineapple?

Hurry up; the clock is ticking fast.

The pineapple may be right in front of your eyes and yet you cannot detect it at the first glance.

Did you spot the pineapple now?

Two..

One..

And..

The time limit is over.

How many of you were able to spot the pineapple in the image successfully?

We believe, most of you may have spotted the pineapple by now, while some are still searching.

Curious to know where the pineapple is hidden?

Then you must check out the solution below.

Find the Pineapple in 5 Seconds - Solution

The pineapple is present on the rack at the bottom left side of the kitchen. The location of the pineapple is marked with a circle.

We hope you had fun searching for the pineapple. If you loved solving this challenge here are some more fun and interesting challenges below.

