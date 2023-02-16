Seek and Find Puzzle: Can you find three cats without tails in the image in 6 seconds?

Seek and Find Puzzle: The “seek and find” puzzle is based on the premise of finding a hidden item within a picture within a time limit.

The hidden item can be any object, animal, number, alphabet, etc. This activity is beneficial in boosting concentration and enhancing your observation skills.

In this activity, you will be presented with an image, and the challenge before you will be to spot the hidden item. It is a quick and easy way to test how detail-oriented you are.

Are you very much attentive?

Let’s find out.

Seek and Find - Find Three Tailless Cats in 6 Seconds

Seek and Find - Find Three Tailless Cats in 6 Seconds

Source: Bright Side

The image shared above depicts a clowder of cats.

All the cats are happily playing. But are you missing something?

As the title suggests, there are three cats without tails in this picture and you need to find all of them in 6 seconds.

Individuals with sharp observation skills will be able to spot all the cats within the time limit.

Look carefully at the image, scan it attentively and see if you can spot three tailless cats.

Did you find the Three Tailless Cats in 6 Seconds?

Did you find the Three Tailless Cats in 6 Seconds?

Spotting the three tailless cats is a tough ask but expert puzzle solvers will be able to spot the cats in no time.

For beginners, it may take some more time which is perfectly fine.

You can only improve with regular practice.

Have you spotted the cats?

Hurry up; the clock is ticking fast.

Did you spot the three tailless cats?

Only a few seconds before the challenge gets over.

Two..

One..

And..

Time’s up.

How many of you spotted all the tailless cats in the image successfully?

We believe most of you might have spotted the cats by now, while some are still searching.

Curious to know where the three tailless cats are?

Check out the solution below.

Find the Three Tailless Cats in 6 Seconds - Solution

Find the Three Tailless Cats in 6 Seconds - Solution

The three tailless cats are marked with a circle for easy identification. First one can be seen jumping, the second one can be seen waving and the third one sitting silently.

