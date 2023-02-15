Optical Illusion Challenge: You have the eyes of a detective if you can spot a panda among the humans in 7 seconds

Optical Illusion Challenge: Images that trick your brain and challenge your ability to perceive things are known as "optical illusions."

There are three types of optical illusions namely, cognitive, physiological, and literal visual illusions.

Optical illusions have the special ability to grasp and retain a user's attention for a time period.

Studies suggest that optical illusions are great resources for studying the way the human brain functions. Scientists are using optical illusions in the field of psychoanalysis.

Additionally, with regular practice, optical illusions are helpful for enhancing cognitive abilities and observational skills in individuals.

Do you have good observation skills?

Let’s find out.

Optical Illusion Challenge - Find the Panda in 7 Seconds

Source: Tracy Lynn Heightchew

The above image is captured by Tracy Lynn Heightchew in 1978. You can see that this image is filled with men and women of various ethnicities. But did you miss something else?

There is a panda in this black and white image and the challenge for you is to find the panda hiding among the humans in 7 seconds.

The panda has blended with the humans which makes spotting the panda difficult. But, individuals with the sharpest eyes will be able to spot the panda within the time limit.

Did You Find the Panda in 7 Seconds?

The key to solving this optical illusion challenge is to observe the image carefully.

The panda needs to be identified within 7 seconds.

Did you spot the panda?

Hurry up, time is running out.

Look carefully and see if you spot anything in the image that gives the impression of a panda.

Time is almost over.

We believe that some of you might have been successful in spotting the panda with your brilliant observation skills.

While some of you might still be looking for the panda.

You can stop searching now and scroll below for the solution.

Find the Panda in 7 Seconds - Solution

The panda can be spotted on the right side of the image. It is nestled between a guy with glasses and a lady. The location is marked in the image so that it can be easily identified.

