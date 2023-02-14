Seek and Find Puzzle: Only the sharpest pair of eyes can find the odd emoji in 4 seconds

Seek and Find Puzzle: The “seek and find” puzzle is based on the premise of finding a hidden item within a picture within a time limit.

The hidden item can be any object, animal, number, alphabet, etc. This activity is beneficial in boosting concentration and enhancing your observation skills.

In this activity, you will be presented with an image, and the challenge before you will be to spot the hidden item. It is a quick and easy way to test how detail-oriented you are.

Do you have good observation skills?

Let’s find out with a quick test.

Seek and Find - Find the Odd Emoji in 4 Seconds

The image shared above depicts emojis with heart eyes. There is a single emoji that is different from the others and you have 4 seconds to find out the odd emoji.

Individuals with sharp observation skills will be able to spot the odd emoji within the time limit.

Look carefully at the image, scan all the areas and see if you can spot the odd emoji quickly.

Did you find the Odd Emoji in 4 Seconds?

There is an odd emoji in the picture which you need to spot within 4 seconds.

Have you spotted the odd emoji?

Hurry up; the clock is ticking fast.

No?

Need a hint?

Here it is.

The odd emoji is not on the right side of the image.

Did you spot the odd emoji now?

And..

Time’s up.

How many of you spotted the odd emoji in the image successfully?

We believe most of you might have spotted the odd emoji by now, while some are still searching.

Curious to know where the odd emoji is hidden?

Stop looking for the odd emoji and check out the solution below now.

Find the Odd Emoji in 4 Seconds - Solution

The odd emoji can is seen on the left side of the image, it is on the second column from the left.

