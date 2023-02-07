Seek and Find Puzzle: You have sharp eyes if you can find an apple on the beach in 6 seconds

Seek and Find Puzzle: The “seek and find” puzzle is based on the premise of finding a hidden item within a picture. The item can be anything like an object, an animal, a number, an alphabet, etc. This activity can help you develop sharp observation skills.

In this activity, you will be presented with an image, and the challenge before you will be to spot the hidden item. It is a quick and easy way to test how detail-oriented you are.

This activity can be undertaken independently to assess one’s level of observation while it can also be tried in groups to understand how observation skills vary among the group.

Want to know how sharp your observation skills are?

Let’s get started.

Seek and Find Puzzle: You are a genius if you can find the hidden parrot on the balcony in 7 seconds

Seek and Find - Find an Apple on the Beach in 6 Seconds

Source: Bright Side

The image shared above depicts a beach scene where six girls can be seen playing beach volleyball and enjoying a sunny day on the beach.

You can also see starfishes on the sand. But as the title suggests, you need to find an apple on the beach and you have 6 seconds to find it.

Individuals with sharp observation skills will be able to spot the apple within the time limit.

Look carefully at the image, scan all the areas and see if you can spot the apple.

Seek and Find Puzzle: Can you find the wristwatch in the hotel kitchen within 5 seconds?

Did you find the Apple in 6 Seconds?

The apple is expertly hiding in the beach scene.

Hurry up; the clock is ticking fast.

Did you spot the apple yet?

No?

Need a hint?

Here it is.

The apple is not on the left side of the image.

Did you spot the apple now?

Only three seconds before the challenge gets over.

Three..

Two..

One..

And..

Time’s up.

How many of you spotted the apple in the image successfully?

We believe most of you might have spotted the apple by now, while some are still searching.

Curious to know where the apple is hidden?

Stop looking for the apple now and check out the solution below.

Find the Apple in 6 Seconds - Solution

The apple can be seen near the pole on the right side of the image. It is located at the foot of the pole.

