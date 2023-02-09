Seek and Find Puzzle: Only the brightest minds will find the hidden iguana in 9 seconds. Are you one of them?

Seek and Find Puzzle: The “seek and find” puzzle is based on the premise of finding a hidden item within a picture within a time limit.

The hidden item can be any object, animal, number, alphabet, etc. This activity is beneficial in boosting concentration and enhancing your observation skills.

In this activity, you will be presented with an image, and the challenge before you will be to spot the hidden item. It is a quick and easy way to test how detail-oriented you are.

Want to know how sharp your observation skills are?

Let’s get started.

Seek and Find - Find the Iguana in 9 Seconds

The image shared above depicts a park scene in which you can see a bench and a light along with it.

You can also see rays of sunlight that are piercing the canopy above and reaching the ground. But are you missing something?

As the title suggests, there is a hidden iguana in this picture and you need to find it in 9 seconds.

Individuals with sharp observation skills will be able to spot the iguana within the time limit.

Look carefully at the image, scan all the areas and see if you can spot the iguana in the park.

Did you find the Iguana in 9 Seconds?

There is a hidden iguana which is roaming in the park and you have 9 seconds to spot it.

Have you spotted the iguana?

Hurry up; the clock is ticking fast.

No?

Need a hint?

Here it is.

The iguana is not on the right side of the image.

Did you spot the iguana now?

Only three seconds before the challenge gets over.

Three..

Two..

One..

And..

Time’s up.

How many of you spotted the iguana in the image successfully?

We believe most of you might have spotted the iguana by now, while some are still searching.

Curious to know where the iguana is hidden?

Stop looking for the iguana now and check out the solution below.

Find the Iguana in 9 Seconds - Solution

The iguana can be spotted on the branch of a tree on the left side of the picture. It is light blue in colour and identified by its tail.

