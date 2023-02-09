Optical Illusion: There is a lizard in the forest picture. Only geniuses can spot it in 7 seconds. Can you?

Optical Illusion: “Optical illusions" are images that fool your brain and test your ability to observe things. The three types of optical illusions are cognitive, physiological, and literal visual illusions.

The beauty of optical illusions lies in the way they capture the user's attention for a brief period of time. It proves to be a good medium for mental exercise which is very important for a healthy mind.

Regular practice of optical illusions is helpful in improving your concentration and observation skills.

Are you aware of your levels of attentiveness?

If not, then find out now with this quick test.

Optical Illusion Challenge: Let’s see if you are able to spot a ball in the room in 8 seconds

Optical Illusion - Find The Lizard in Forest in 7 Seconds

Source: Reddit

In the image shared above, you can see a forest scene. But did you miss something else?

As the title suggests, a lizard is hiding in the forest, and you have 7 seconds to spot the lizard.

Can you spot the lizard in the forest in 7 seconds?

If you do, know that you have a razor-sharp brain and superior observation skills.

Such individuals can do very well in careers that require attention to detail.

Optical Illusion: You have hawk eyes if you can spot a duck in the image in 6 seconds

Did You Spot the Lizard in 7 Seconds?

Optical illusion challenges are a good way to test your observation skills and intelligence.

Although it is considered a good way to test your intelligence, there are other more refined ways to determine IQ. Individuals can take professionally designed IQ tests such as Mensa IQ Challenge to get an idea about their IQ levels.

Did you spot the lizard?

Hurry up; the clock is ticking fast.

Tick.. Tock..

You can zoom the picture to scan all the areas of the image.

Have you spotted the lizard now?

And..

Time’s up.

How many of you were able to spot the lizard in the forest?

Individuals with good observation skills must have already spotted the lizard.

While some users might still be searching for the lizard.

Curious to know the answer?

Look no further, check out the solution below.

Spot The Difference: Can You spot 7 differences between the two images in 19 seconds

Find Lizard in 7 Seconds - Solution

The lizard can be seen a little right of the centre of the image, it is brown in colour with a black head.

This type of lizard is known as common scaly-foot which are legless lizards endemic to Australia. The scientific name of this lizard is Pygopus lepidopodus.

That was interesting info, isn’t it?

