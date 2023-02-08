Seek and Find Puzzle: There is a tiny heart in the flock of flamingos. Can you find it in 10 seconds?

Seek and Find Puzzle: The “seek and find” puzzle is based on the premise of finding a hidden item within a picture. The item can be anything like an object, an animal, a number, an alphabet, etc. This activity can help you develop sharp observation skills.

In this activity, you will be presented with an image, and the challenge before you will be to spot the hidden item. It is a quick and easy way to test how detail-oriented you are.

This activity can be undertaken independently to assess one’s level of observation while it can also be tried in groups to understand how observation skills vary among the group.

Want to know how detail-oriented you are?

Attempt this “seek and find” challenge now!!

Seek and Find - Find the Heart in 10 Seconds

Source: Bright Side

The image shared above depicts a flock of flamingos dancing around. As the title suggests, you need to find a heart hidden among the flamingos and you have 10 seconds to find it.

This will be a good test of how detail-oriented you are.

Individuals who are very detail-oriented and have razor-sharp observation skills will be able to spot the heart within the time limit.

Look carefully at the image, scan all the areas and see if you can spot the heart.

Did you find the Heart in 10 Seconds?

The heart is expertly hiding among the dancing flamingos in the picture.

Hurry up; the clock is ticking fast.

Did you spot the heart yet?

No?

Need a hint?

Here it is.

The heart is not on the right side of the image.

Did you spot the heart now?

Only three seconds before the challenge gets over.

Three..

Two..

One..

And..

Time’s up.

How many of you spotted the heart in the image successfully?

Most of you might have spotted the heart by this time, those who are yet to find it will be curious about the answer.

Stop looking for the heart now and check out the solution below.

Find the Heart in 10 Seconds - Solution

The heart is located on the wings of a flamingo which is present on the left side of the image, the heart location is marked with a circle to make it easy to spot.

