Spot The Difference: Can You spot 7 differences between the two images in 19 seconds

Spot the Difference: In the “spot the difference” activity you will be presented with two images that are similar to each other. But there are little differences between them and you need to find those differences.

In order to successfully complete the challenge, participants must identify the differences between the two images in a limited amount of time.

This activity will boost your concentration and enhance your cognitive abilities.

Would you like to test your observation skills?

Let’s get started.

Spot The Difference: Only 4 out of 100 people can spot 5 differences between the images in 12 seconds. Try Now!

Spot the Difference - Spot 7 Differences in 19 Seconds

Source: Tim’s Printables

The image above depicts a village road scene in which you can see the sun shining brightly, birds flying and small huts on the other side of the road.

Although the images appear identical, there are 7 differences between the two images, and you have 19 seconds to find them.

The best way to find all the differences pay close attention towards the image and noting down any differences that cross your eye.

While some differences are easily seen, some can be hard to spot and may require some searching

How many differences have you noticed?

Note the differences fast so that you can tally them later.

Individuals with good observation skills will be able to spot the majority, if not all, of the differences within the time limit.

Spot The Difference: You have hawk eyes if you can spot 3 differences in 11 seconds

Did you spot 7 Differences in 19 seconds?

This activity serves as an excellent exercise for the brain by stimulating critical thinking which is beneficial for enhancing cognitive abilities.

Have you spotted all the differences?

Hurry up; there are only a few seconds left.

Five..

Four..

Three..

Two..

One..

And..

Time’s up.

How many of you were able to spot all the differences within the time limit?

Wondering what all the 7 differences were?

Then check out the solution below.

Spot The Difference: Can you spot 3 differences in 9 seconds?

Spot 7 Differences in 19 Seconds - Solution

The following are the differences between the two pictures:

Must Try:

Spot The Difference: Only a genius can spot 5 differences within 10 seconds. Can you?