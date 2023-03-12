Optical Illusion: Can you spot a hidden bird in the grass in 3 seconds?

Optical Illusion: Illusion is derived from the word illudere, which means to mock or trick. Therefore, the basic premise of an optical illusion is to deceive the human brain by tricking it.

Studies have suggested that optical illusions can prove helpful in understanding the workings of the human brain.

The insights derived from studies on the effect of optical illusions on the brain have helped scientists identify which areas of the brain get activated when we interact with optical illusions.

Optical illusions also help in releasing stress from our daily lives temporarily and also provide healthy exercise for our brains.

It is also a good way to test your observation skills.

Do you want to test your observation skills now?

Let’s get started.

Optical Illusion - Find Bird in 3 Seconds

Source: Pinterest

In the image shared above you can see an outdoor scene in which tall grasses can be seen. But did you miss something?

There is a hidden bird in this image and you need to spot it in 3 seconds.

It is an easy challenge and a good test of your observation skills.

Focus your attention and spot the bird quickly.

We will be providing the solution at the end in case you are unable to spot the bird within the time.

But, in order to realise how good your observation skills are, you should not check the solution first.

That is a fair way of identifying your skill level.

Did You Find the Bird in 3 Seconds?

The task before you is to find the hidden bird in the grass and you have 3 seconds at your disposal.

Camouflaging is adopted by various birds, insects, animals etc. for evading detection and also to hunt unsuspecting prey.

Individuals with great observation skills must have spotted the bird by now.

Have you spotted the bird?

Hurry up; time is running out.

Look again, the bird may be right in front of your eyes but as it has blended itself with the surroundings the bird may be difficult to spot at first glance.

And…

Time is over.

Did you see the bird?

If not, then check out the solution below.

Find Bird in 3 Seconds - Solution

The bird is standing right in the centre, it is a red grouse and its fur matches the surroundings. It can be identified by its eyes and beak.

