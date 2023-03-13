Optical Illusion: You have the sharpest pair of eyes if you can spot a bird in the junkyard in 4 seconds

Optical Illusion: Images that trick your brain and challenge your ability to perceive things are known as "optical illusions." Cognitive, physiological, and literal visual illusions are the three kinds of optical illusions.

The central theme of all optical illusions is that they trick your mind. The popularity of optical illusions has grown exponentially in the past decade, as is evident from the fact that they have become a part of popular culture.

Optical illusions are helpful in improving the cognitive abilities and observational skills of individuals.

With regular practice, one can quickly master the ability to understand optical illusions.

Do you want to test how good your observation skills are?

Then attempt this challenge now.

Optical Illusion - Find the Hidden Bird in the Junkyard in 4 Seconds

Optical illusions are one of the most straightforward tools to test observation skills and intelligence.

Although it is considered a good way to test your intelligence, there are other sophisticated means such as Mensa IQ Challenge that can help you in knowing your actual IQ levels.

In the image shared above you can see a junkyard scene where old and worn-out tires are discarded and stacked.

As suggested by the title, this optical illusion test is all about finding a hidden bird in the junkyard within 4 seconds.

Did You Find the Bird in 4 Seconds?

The users are asked to find the hidden bird in the picture within 4 seconds.

Individuals with exceptional observation skills can find the bird within the time limit.

Have you spotted the bird?

Look at the picture carefully, the bird can be present anywhere in the image.

To find the bird within the time limit you need to check all the areas of the image carefully.

Hurry up; only a little time is remaining.

How many of you have spotted the bird?

And...

Time’s up.

Wondering where the bird is?

Check out the solution below.

Find the Hidden Bird in 4 Seconds - Solution

The hidden bird can be seen on the right side of the image sitting on top of a tire.

