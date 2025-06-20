RRB Technician Syllabus 2025: Check Grade 1 & 3 Exam Topics & Download Syllabus PDF

RRB Technician Syllabus 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has officially released the RRB Technician Syllabus 2025 on its website. Candidates must follow the latest syllabus and exam pattern to plan their preparation.
The syllabus is divided into key subjects such as Mathematics, General Intelligence & Reasoning, General Awareness, and Basic Science and Engineering. Each section tests different skill sets that are important for the technician role in Indian Railways.
It is essential to understand not just what to study but also how the exam is structured to score well. The RRB Technician exam pattern gives information about the number of questions, total marks, marking scheme, and time duration. This helps candidates focus on important topics and avoid wasting time on low-weightage areas.
In this article, candidates can find a detailed RRB Technician syllabus and exam pattern, recommended books, and syllabus PDF.
RRB Technician Syllabus 2025 Overview
Check the table below for an overview of the RRB Technician syllabus and exam pattern for written exam to help candidates.
|
|
Exam Conducting Body
|
Railway Recruitment Board (RRB)
|
Post
|
Technician
|
Vacancies
|
9144
|
Category
|
RRB Technician syllabus and exam pattern
|
Selection Process
|
Computer-Based Test (CBT), Document Verification (DV), and Medical Examination (ME)
|
Total Questions
|
100 questions
|
Duration
|
90 minutes
RRB Technician Syllabus 2025
The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the latest notification for RRB Technician vacancies. The RRB Technician Syllabus 2025 is divided into two main stages, CBT 1 and CBT 2.
CBT 1 is designed to check your general awareness, reasoning, and basic knowledge. CBT 2 focuses on technical topics related to your trade or subject area.
The subjects included in the RRB Technician exam syllabus are:
- Mathematics
- General Intelligence & Reasoning
- General Science
- General Awareness & Current Affairs
Candidates should go through the updated RRB Technician syllabus and exam pattern to prepare effectively for both CBT stages.
RRB Technician Syllabus 2025 PDF Download
Candidates should download the official RRB Technician Syllabus 2025 PDF and focus on the subjects relevant to the exam. The PDF link is given below to help candidates prepare effectively:
|
RRB Technician CBT Syllabus 2025 PDF
RRB Technician Syllabus 2025 for Technician Grade 1 Signal
The RRB Technician CBT syllabus 2025 covers key subjects that assess both general and technical knowledge. These include Mathematics, Reasoning, General Science, and General Awareness.
Below is the subject-wise breakdown of the syllabus for your reference and better preparation.
|
Subject
|
Topics
|
General Intelligence and Reasoning
|
Analogies
Alphabetical and Number Series,
Coding and Decoding
Mathematical Operations
Relationships
Syllogism
Jumbling
Venn Diagram
Data Interpretation and Sufficiency
Conclusions and decision making
Similarities and differences
Analytical Reasoning
Classification
Directions,
Statements, Arguments, Assumptions, etc.
|
Basic of Computer Applications
|
Architecture of Computers
Input and Output devices
Storage devices
Networking
Operating System like Windows Unix, Linux
MS Office
Various data representation
Internet and Email
Websites and Web Browsers
Computer Virus
|
General Awareness
|
Knowledge of Current affairs
Indian Geography
Culture and History of India Including freedom struggle
Indian Polity and Constitution
Indian Economy
Environmental issues concerning India and the World
Sports
General scientific and technological developments, etc.
|
Mathematics
|
Number system
Rational and irrational numbers
BODMAS rule
Quadratic Equations
Arithmetic Progression
Similar Triangles
Pythagoras Theorem
Co-ordinate Geometry
Trigonometrical Ratios
Heights and distances
Surface area and Volume
Sets: Sets and their representations, Empty sets, Finite and Infinite sets, Equal sets, Subsets, Subsets of a set of real numbers, Universal set, Venn diagrams, Union and Intersection of sets, Difference of sets, Complement of a set
Properties of Complement
Statistics: Measures of Dispersion: Range, Mean deviation, variance, and standard deviation of ungrouped/grouped data
Probability: Occurrence of events, exhaustive events, and mutually exclusive events
|
Basic Science and Engineering
|
Physics fundamentals: -Units, Measurements, Mass, Weight, Density, Work, Power, and Energy, Speed and velocity; Heat and Temperature
Electricity and Magnetism: Electric Charge, Field, and Intensity, Electric Potential and Potential Difference, Simple Electric Circuits, Conductors, Non-conductors/Insulators, Ohm's Law and its Limitations, Resistances in Series and Parallel of a Circuit and Specific Resistance, Relation between Electric Potential, Energy, and Power (Wattage), Ampere's Law, Magnetic Force on Moving Charged Particle and Long Straight Conductors, Electromagnetic Induction, Faraday's Law, and Electromagnetic Flux, Magnetic Field, Magnetic Induction
Electronics and Measurements: Basic Electronics, Digital Electronics, Electronic
Devices and Circuits, Microcontroller, Microprocessor, Electronic Measurements, Measuring Systems and Principles, Range Extension Methods, Cathode Ray Oscilloscope, LCD, LED Panel, and Transducers.
RRB Technician Syllabus 2025 for Technician Grade 3 Signal
The RRB Technician Grade 3 syllabus includes important subjects like Mathematics, General Intelligence, Basic Science, and General Awareness. The detailed syllabus has been provided in the table below:
|
Subjects
|
Topics
|
Mathematics
|
Calendar & Clock
Decimals
Ratio and Proportion
Simple and Compound Interest
Profit and Loss
Percentages
LCM and HCF
Fractions
Number system
Square Root
Speed Time and Distance
BODMAS
Pipes & Cistern
Algebra
Time and Work
Elementary Statistics
Age Calculations
Geometry and Trigonometry
Mensuration
|
General Intelligence & Reasoning
|
Analogies
Alphabetical and Number Series
Coding and Decoding
Mathematical operations
Relationships
Syllogism
Jumbling
Venn Diagram
Data Interpretation and Sufficiency
Conclusions and decision making
Similarities and differences
Analytical reasoning
Classification
Directions
Statement – Arguments and Assumptions etc
|
Basic Science
|
Work Power and Energy
Environment Education
Units, Measurements
Heat and Temperature
Speed and Velocity
Basic Electricity
Levers and Simple Machines
Mass, Weight and Density
Occupational Safety and Health
|
General Awareness on Current Affairs
|
Science & Technology
Sports
Culture
Famous Personalities
Books and Authors
RRB Technician Exam Pattern 2025
Candidates preparing for the RRB Technician Exam 2025 should understand the updated exam pattern. It helps them know the types of questions, number of questions, marking scheme, and time duration. There will be a negative marking of 1/3rd marks for each wrong answer.
The exam is conducted in the form of Computer-Based Tests (CBT) for both Technician Grade 1 and Technician Grade 3, but the exam structure slightly differs for each. Both CBTs will be held for a duration of 90 minutes.
RRB Technician Grade 1 Exam Pattern
Check the RRB Technician Exam Pattern for Grade 1 in the table below:
|
RRB Technician Grade 1 Exam Pattern
|
Subject
|
Number of Questions
|
Marks of Each Section
|
General Awareness
|
10
|
10
|
General Intelligence and Reasoning
|
15
|
15
|
Basics of Computers and Applications
|
20
|
20
|
Mathematics
|
20
|
20
|
Basic Science and Engineering
|
35
|
35
|
Total
|
100
|
100
RRB Technician Grade 3 Exam Pattern
The RRB Technician Exam Pattern for Grade 3 is given in the table below:
|
RRB Technician Grade 3 Exam Pattern
|
Subject
|
Number of Questions
|
Marks of Each Section
|
Mathematics
|
25
|
25
|
General Intelligence and Reasoning
|
25
|
25
|
General Science
|
40
|
40
|
General Awareness
|
10
|
10
|
Total
|
100
|
100
RRB Technician Selection Process
The RRB Technician recruitment process takes place in three main stages, Computer-Based Test (CBT), Document Verification (DV), and Medical Examination. In the first stage, candidates appear for the CBT, which checks their technical knowledge and subject understanding.
Candidates who qualify move on to Document Verification, where their educational and personal details are validated. The final step is the Medical Examination, where candidates are tested to ensure they meet the required health and fitness standards for the technician post.
Also Check:
Best Books for RRB Technician Syllabus 2025
Candidates who are preparing for the RRB Technician exam should choose expert-recommended books to clear the exam. Below are some books to prepare for reference:
|
Subject
|
Book Title
|
Author
|
Maths
|
Quantitative Aptitude for Competitive Examinations
|
R. S. Aggarwal
|
Mathematics for School Students
|
R. D. Sharma
|
The Joy of X: A Guided Tour of Math, from One to Infinity
|
Steven Strogatz
|
General Intelligence and Reasoning
|
A Modern Approach to Verbal and Non-Verbal Reasoning
|
R. S. Aggarwal
|
Analytical Reasoning
|
M. K. Pandey
|
How to Pass Verbal Reasoning Tests
|
Mike Bryon
|
General Science
|
General Science
|
P. S. Verma
|
Science for Ninth Class Part 1 and 2
|
NCERT
|
The Sixth Extinction: An Unnatural History
|
Elizabeth Kolbert
|
General Awareness on Current Affairs
|
Manorama Year Book
|
Mammen Mathew
|
Pratiyogita Darpan
|
Upkar Prakashan
|
The Hindu
|
N. Ram
|
Basic Science & Engineering
|
Fundamentals of Physics
|
Halliday, Resnick, and Walker
|
Engineering Mechanics
|
S. S. Bhavikatti
|
A Textbook of Engineering Mathematics
|
N. P. Bali and Manish Goyal
