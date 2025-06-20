RRB Technician Syllabus 2025: Check Grade 1 & 3 Exam Topics & Download Syllabus PDF

RRB Technician Syllabus 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has officially released the RRB Technician Syllabus 2025 on its website. Candidates must follow the latest syllabus and exam pattern to plan their preparation. The syllabus is divided into key subjects such as Mathematics, General Intelligence & Reasoning, General Awareness, and Basic Science and Engineering. Each section tests different skill sets that are important for the technician role in Indian Railways. It is essential to understand not just what to study but also how the exam is structured to score well. The RRB Technician exam pattern gives information about the number of questions, total marks, marking scheme, and time duration. This helps candidates focus on important topics and avoid wasting time on low-weightage areas.

In this article, candidates can find a detailed RRB Technician syllabus and exam pattern, recommended books, and syllabus PDF. RRB Technician Syllabus 2025 Overview Check the table below for an overview of the RRB Technician syllabus and exam pattern for written exam to help candidates. RRB Technician Syllabus 2025 Overview Exam Conducting Body Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) Post Technician Vacancies 9144 Category RRB Technician syllabus and exam pattern Selection Process Computer-Based Test (CBT), Document Verification (DV), and Medical Examination (ME) Total Questions 100 questions Duration 90 minutes RRB Technician Syllabus 2025 The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the latest notification for RRB Technician vacancies. The RRB Technician Syllabus 2025 is divided into two main stages, CBT 1 and CBT 2.

CBT 1 is designed to check your general awareness, reasoning, and basic knowledge. CBT 2 focuses on technical topics related to your trade or subject area. The subjects included in the RRB Technician exam syllabus are: Mathematics

General Intelligence & Reasoning

General Science

General Awareness & Current Affairs Candidates should go through the updated RRB Technician syllabus and exam pattern to prepare effectively for both CBT stages. RRB Technician Syllabus 2025 PDF Download Candidates should download the official RRB Technician Syllabus 2025 PDF and focus on the subjects relevant to the exam. The PDF link is given below to help candidates prepare effectively: RRB Technician CBT Syllabus 2025 PDF Download Here RRB Technician Syllabus 2025 for Technician Grade 1 Signal The RRB Technician CBT syllabus 2025 covers key subjects that assess both general and technical knowledge. These include Mathematics, Reasoning, General Science, and General Awareness.

Below is the subject-wise breakdown of the syllabus for your reference and better preparation. Subject Topics General Intelligence and Reasoning Analogies Alphabetical and Number Series, Coding and Decoding Mathematical Operations Relationships Syllogism Jumbling Venn Diagram Data Interpretation and Sufficiency Conclusions and decision making Similarities and differences Analytical Reasoning Classification Directions, Statements, Arguments, Assumptions, etc. Basic of Computer Applications Architecture of Computers Input and Output devices Storage devices Networking Operating System like Windows Unix, Linux MS Office Various data representation Internet and Email Websites and Web Browsers Computer Virus General Awareness Knowledge of Current affairs Indian Geography Culture and History of India Including freedom struggle Indian Polity and Constitution Indian Economy Environmental issues concerning India and the World Sports General scientific and technological developments, etc. Mathematics Number system Rational and irrational numbers BODMAS rule Quadratic Equations Arithmetic Progression Similar Triangles Pythagoras Theorem Co-ordinate Geometry Trigonometrical Ratios Heights and distances Surface area and Volume Sets: Sets and their representations, Empty sets, Finite and Infinite sets, Equal sets, Subsets, Subsets of a set of real numbers, Universal set, Venn diagrams, Union and Intersection of sets, Difference of sets, Complement of a set Properties of Complement Statistics: Measures of Dispersion: Range, Mean deviation, variance, and standard deviation of ungrouped/grouped data Probability: Occurrence of events, exhaustive events, and mutually exclusive events Basic Science and Engineering Physics fundamentals: -Units, Measurements, Mass, Weight, Density, Work, Power, and Energy, Speed and velocity; Heat and Temperature Electricity and Magnetism: Electric Charge, Field, and Intensity, Electric Potential and Potential Difference, Simple Electric Circuits, Conductors, Non-conductors/Insulators, Ohm's Law and its Limitations, Resistances in Series and Parallel of a Circuit and Specific Resistance, Relation between Electric Potential, Energy, and Power (Wattage), Ampere's Law, Magnetic Force on Moving Charged Particle and Long Straight Conductors, Electromagnetic Induction, Faraday's Law, and Electromagnetic Flux, Magnetic Field, Magnetic Induction Electronics and Measurements: Basic Electronics, Digital Electronics, Electronic Devices and Circuits, Microcontroller, Microprocessor, Electronic Measurements, Measuring Systems and Principles, Range Extension Methods, Cathode Ray Oscilloscope, LCD, LED Panel, and Transducers.

RRB Technician Syllabus 2025 for Technician Grade 3 Signal The RRB Technician Grade 3 syllabus includes important subjects like Mathematics, General Intelligence, Basic Science, and General Awareness. The detailed syllabus has been provided in the table below: Subjects Topics Mathematics Calendar & Clock Decimals Ratio and Proportion Simple and Compound Interest Profit and Loss Percentages LCM and HCF Fractions Number system Square Root Speed Time and Distance BODMAS Pipes & Cistern Algebra Time and Work Elementary Statistics Age Calculations Geometry and Trigonometry Mensuration General Intelligence & Reasoning Analogies Alphabetical and Number Series Coding and Decoding Mathematical operations Relationships Syllogism Jumbling Venn Diagram Data Interpretation and Sufficiency Conclusions and decision making Similarities and differences Analytical reasoning Classification Directions Statement – Arguments and Assumptions etc Basic Science Work Power and Energy Environment Education Units, Measurements Heat and Temperature Speed and Velocity Basic Electricity Levers and Simple Machines Mass, Weight and Density Occupational Safety and Health General Awareness on Current Affairs Science & Technology Sports Culture Famous Personalities Books and Authors

RRB Technician Exam Pattern 2025 Candidates preparing for the RRB Technician Exam 2025 should understand the updated exam pattern. It helps them know the types of questions, number of questions, marking scheme, and time duration. There will be a negative marking of 1/3rd marks for each wrong answer. The exam is conducted in the form of Computer-Based Tests (CBT) for both Technician Grade 1 and Technician Grade 3, but the exam structure slightly differs for each. Both CBTs will be held for a duration of 90 minutes. RRB Technician Grade 1 Exam Pattern Check the RRB Technician Exam Pattern for Grade 1 in the table below: RRB Technician Grade 1 Exam Pattern Subject Number of Questions Marks of Each Section General Awareness 10 10 General Intelligence and Reasoning 15 15 Basics of Computers and Applications 20 20 Mathematics 20 20 Basic Science and Engineering 35 35 Total 100 100

RRB Technician Grade 3 Exam Pattern The RRB Technician Exam Pattern for Grade 3 is given in the table below: RRB Technician Grade 3 Exam Pattern Subject Number of Questions Marks of Each Section Mathematics 25 25 General Intelligence and Reasoning 25 25 General Science 40 40 General Awareness 10 10 Total 100 100 RRB Technician Selection Process The RRB Technician recruitment process takes place in three main stages, Computer-Based Test (CBT), Document Verification (DV), and Medical Examination. In the first stage, candidates appear for the CBT, which checks their technical knowledge and subject understanding. Candidates who qualify move on to Document Verification, where their educational and personal details are validated. The final step is the Medical Examination, where candidates are tested to ensure they meet the required health and fitness standards for the technician post.