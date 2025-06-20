RRB Technician Syllabus 2025: Check Grade 1 & 3 Exam Topics & Download Syllabus PDF

RRB NTPC UG Admit Card 2025
RRB Technician Syllabus 2025: The RRB has officially released the RRB Technician Syllabus. Candidates should know the latest syllabus and exam pattern to prepare effectively. Check here the RRB Technician Syllabus for Technician Grade 1 and Grade 3 Signal, exam pattern, and direct link to download RRB Syllabus PDF.  

ByMridula Sharma
Jul 28, 2025, 11:17 IST
RRB Technician Syllabus 2025: Download Syllabus PDF

RRB Technician Syllabus 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has officially released the RRB Technician Syllabus 2025 on its website. Candidates must follow the latest syllabus and exam pattern to plan their preparation.

The syllabus is divided into key subjects such as Mathematics, General Intelligence & Reasoning, General Awareness, and Basic Science and Engineering. Each section tests different skill sets that are important for the technician role in Indian Railways.

It is essential to understand not just what to study but also how the exam is structured to score well. The RRB Technician exam pattern gives information about the number of questions, total marks, marking scheme, and time duration. This helps candidates focus on important topics and avoid wasting time on low-weightage areas.

In this article, candidates can find a detailed RRB Technician syllabus and exam pattern, recommended books, and syllabus PDF.

RRB Technician Syllabus 2025 Overview

Check the table below for an overview of the RRB Technician syllabus and exam pattern for written exam to help candidates.

RRB Technician Syllabus 2025

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the latest notification for RRB Technician vacancies. The RRB Technician Syllabus 2025 is divided into two main stages, CBT 1 and CBT 2.

CBT 1 is designed to check your general awareness, reasoning, and basic knowledge. CBT 2 focuses on technical topics related to your trade or subject area.

The subjects included in the RRB Technician exam syllabus are:

  • Mathematics
  • General Intelligence & Reasoning
  • General Science
  • General Awareness & Current Affairs

Candidates should go through the updated RRB Technician syllabus and exam pattern to prepare effectively for both CBT stages.

RRB Technician Syllabus 2025 PDF Download

Candidates should download the official RRB Technician Syllabus 2025 PDF and focus on the subjects relevant to the exam. The PDF link is given below to help candidates prepare effectively:

RRB Technician CBT Syllabus 2025 PDF

Download Here

RRB Technician Syllabus 2025 for Technician Grade 1 Signal

The RRB Technician CBT syllabus 2025 covers key subjects that assess both general and technical knowledge. These include Mathematics, Reasoning, General Science, and General Awareness.

Below is the subject-wise breakdown of the syllabus for your reference and better preparation.

Subject

Topics

General Intelligence and Reasoning

Analogies

Alphabetical and Number Series,

Coding and Decoding

Mathematical Operations

Relationships

Syllogism

Jumbling

Venn Diagram

Data Interpretation and Sufficiency

Conclusions and decision making

Similarities and differences

Analytical Reasoning

Classification

Directions,

Statements, Arguments, Assumptions, etc.

Basic of Computer Applications

Architecture of Computers

Input and Output devices

Storage devices

Networking

Operating System like Windows Unix, Linux

MS Office

Various data representation

Internet and Email

Websites and Web Browsers

Computer Virus

General Awareness

Knowledge of Current affairs

Indian Geography

Culture and History of India Including freedom struggle

Indian Polity and Constitution

Indian Economy

Environmental issues concerning India and the World

Sports

General scientific and technological developments, etc.

Mathematics

Number system

Rational and irrational numbers

BODMAS rule

Quadratic Equations

Arithmetic Progression

Similar Triangles

Pythagoras Theorem

Co-ordinate Geometry

Trigonometrical Ratios

Heights and distances

Surface area and Volume

Sets: Sets and their representations, Empty sets, Finite and Infinite sets, Equal sets, Subsets, Subsets of a set of real numbers, Universal set, Venn diagrams, Union and Intersection of sets, Difference of sets, Complement of a set

Properties of Complement

Statistics: Measures of Dispersion: Range, Mean deviation, variance, and standard deviation of ungrouped/grouped data

Probability: Occurrence of events, exhaustive events, and mutually exclusive events

Basic Science and Engineering 

Physics fundamentals: -Units, Measurements, Mass, Weight, Density, Work, Power, and Energy, Speed and velocity; Heat and Temperature

Electricity and Magnetism: Electric Charge, Field, and Intensity, Electric Potential and Potential Difference, Simple Electric Circuits, Conductors, Non-conductors/Insulators, Ohm's Law and its Limitations, Resistances in Series and Parallel of a Circuit and Specific Resistance, Relation between Electric Potential, Energy, and Power (Wattage), Ampere's Law, Magnetic Force on Moving Charged Particle and Long Straight Conductors, Electromagnetic Induction, Faraday's Law, and Electromagnetic Flux, Magnetic Field, Magnetic Induction

Electronics and Measurements: Basic Electronics, Digital Electronics, Electronic

Devices and Circuits, Microcontroller, Microprocessor, Electronic Measurements, Measuring Systems and Principles, Range Extension Methods, Cathode Ray Oscilloscope, LCD, LED Panel, and Transducers.

RRB Technician Syllabus 2025 for Technician Grade 3 Signal

The RRB Technician Grade 3 syllabus includes important subjects like Mathematics, General Intelligence, Basic Science, and General Awareness. The detailed syllabus has been provided in the table below:

Subjects

Topics

Mathematics

Calendar & Clock

Decimals

Ratio and Proportion

Simple and Compound Interest

Profit and Loss

Percentages

LCM and HCF

Fractions

Number system

Square Root

Speed Time and Distance

BODMAS

Pipes & Cistern

Algebra

Time and Work

Elementary Statistics

Age Calculations

Geometry and Trigonometry

Mensuration

General Intelligence & Reasoning

Analogies

Alphabetical and Number Series

Coding and Decoding

Mathematical operations

Relationships

Syllogism

Jumbling

Venn Diagram

Data Interpretation and Sufficiency

Conclusions and decision making

Similarities and differences

Analytical reasoning

Classification

Directions

Statement – Arguments and Assumptions etc

Basic Science

Work Power and Energy

Environment Education

Units, Measurements

Heat and Temperature

Speed and Velocity

Basic Electricity

Levers and Simple Machines

Mass, Weight and Density

Occupational Safety and Health

General Awareness on Current Affairs

Science & Technology

Sports

Culture

Famous Personalities

Books and Authors

RRB Technician Exam Pattern 2025

Candidates preparing for the RRB Technician Exam 2025 should understand the updated exam pattern. It helps them know the types of questions, number of questions, marking scheme, and time duration. There will be a negative marking of 1/3rd marks for each wrong answer.

The exam is conducted in the form of Computer-Based Tests (CBT) for both Technician Grade 1 and Technician Grade 3, but the exam structure slightly differs for each. Both CBTs will be held for a duration of 90 minutes.

RRB Technician Grade 1 Exam Pattern

Check the RRB Technician Exam Pattern for Grade 1 in the table below:

RRB Technician Grade 1 Exam Pattern

Subject

Number of Questions

Marks of Each Section

General Awareness

10

10

General Intelligence and Reasoning

15

15

Basics of Computers and Applications

20

20

Mathematics

20

20

Basic Science and Engineering

35

35

Total

100

100

RRB Technician Grade 3 Exam Pattern

The RRB Technician Exam Pattern for Grade 3 is given in the table below:

RRB Technician Grade 3 Exam Pattern

Subject

Number of Questions

Marks of Each Section

Mathematics

25

25

General Intelligence and Reasoning

25

25

General Science

40

40

General Awareness

10

10

Total

100

100

RRB Technician Selection Process

The RRB Technician recruitment process takes place in three main stages, Computer-Based Test (CBT), Document Verification (DV), and Medical Examination. In the first stage, candidates appear for the CBT, which checks their technical knowledge and subject understanding.

Candidates who qualify move on to Document Verification, where their educational and personal details are validated. The final step is the Medical Examination, where candidates are tested to ensure they meet the required health and fitness standards for the technician post.

Also Check:

RRB Technician Salary 2025

Best Books for RRB Technician Syllabus 2025

Candidates who are preparing for the RRB Technician exam should choose expert-recommended books to clear the exam. Below are some books to prepare for reference:

Subject

Book Title

Author

Maths

Quantitative Aptitude for Competitive Examinations

R. S. Aggarwal

Mathematics for School Students

R. D. Sharma

The Joy of X: A Guided Tour of Math, from One to Infinity

Steven Strogatz

General Intelligence and Reasoning

A Modern Approach to Verbal and Non-Verbal Reasoning

R. S. Aggarwal

Analytical Reasoning

M. K. Pandey

How to Pass Verbal Reasoning Tests

Mike Bryon

General Science

General Science

P. S. Verma

Science for Ninth Class Part 1 and 2

NCERT

The Sixth Extinction: An Unnatural History

Elizabeth Kolbert

General Awareness on Current Affairs

Manorama Year Book

Mammen Mathew

Pratiyogita Darpan

Upkar Prakashan

The Hindu

N. Ram

Basic Science & Engineering

Fundamentals of Physics

Halliday, Resnick, and Walker

Engineering Mechanics

S. S. Bhavikatti

A Textbook of Engineering Mathematics

N. P. Bali and Manish Goyal

