Optical Illusion Challenge: Only 2% of people can spot a cat in the picture in 7 seconds!

Optical Illusion Challenge: llusion is derived from the word illudere, which means to mock or trick. Therefore, the basic premise of an optical illusion is to deceive the human brain by tricking it.

Optical illusions are created by manipulating colours, shapes, and patterns to create a false perception of reality, which can be both entertaining and educational. They are often used in art, design, and psychology to study how the brain processes visual information.

Regular practice of optical illusions is suggested to be helpful in improving concentration and observation skills.

Do you want to test your observation skills?

Let’s get started.

Optical Illusion Challenge - Find a Cat in the Village in 7 Seconds

Source: YouTube

This optical illusion picture challenge will be a good test of how detail-oriented you are.

You can see a village scene in the image shared above and there is a cat that is hiding in plain sight.

The challenge for you is to find the hidden cat within 7 seconds.

If you are able to spot the cat within the time limit, you will be a record holder and will belong to a group of elite puzzle solvers.

Did You Find the Cat in 7 Seconds?

The task before you is to find the hidden cat in the leaves and you have 7 seconds at your disposal.

To spot the cat in the image, you need to focus your attention and scan all the areas of the picture carefully.

Individuals with great observation skills will be able to spot the cat in the village faster than others.

Have you spotted the cat?

Hurry up; time is running out.

The cat is difficult to spot at the first glance as it has blended with the surroundings nicely.

You have only a few seconds remaining now.

Did you spot the cat?

Tick.. Tock..

And…

Time’s up.

Did you find the cat hiding in the village?

If not, then check out the solution below.

Find Cat in 7 Seconds - Solution

The cat is present on the top of a roof on the right side of the image. The location of the cat is marked with a red circle.

