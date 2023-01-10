Optical Illusion: Can you find a cougar in the rocks within 8 seconds?

Optical Illusion Test: Images that trick your brain and challenge your ability to perceive things are known as "optical illusions." Cognitive, physiological, and literal visual illusions are the three kinds of optical illusions.

The ability of optical illusions to grasp and retain a user's attention for a while is what makes them so special.

Additionally, optical illusions are helpful for enhancing cognitive abilities and observational skills.

One can quickly master the ability to solve optical illusion challenges with regular practice.

Do you have good observation skills?

Let’s find out now.

Optical Illusion - Find a Cougar in Rocks within 8 Seconds

Source: Pinterest

Optical illusions are one of the simplest methods for gauging one's ability to observe and think critically. Although it is considered a good way to test your intelligence, there are other advanced means of doing so.

Professionally designed IQ tests are the best way to determine your actual IQ levels if you want to know them.

The above image tests your observation skills by asking you to spot a cougar in the rocks within 8 seconds.

You can go ahead and share the optical illusion test with your friends and see who has the best observation skills in your group.

Fun Fact About Cougars:

Cougars are large wild cats also known as Pumas or mountain lions.

Cougars can leap up to 30 feet in the air.

Did You Find the Cougar in 8 Seconds?

You are asked to find a cougar in the rocks within 8 seconds.

An individual with good observational abilities and attention to detail can spot the cougar within the time limit.

Do you know where the cougar is?

See if you can spot the cougar hiding in the rocks by paying close attention to the image.

Time is running out, so hurry.

You only have a few seconds left after almost half the allotted time has passed.

The countdown has begun.

Three..

Two..

One..

And..

Time’s up.

How many of you were able to locate the cougar within the time limit?

Curious to know where the cougar is hiding?

Check out the solution below.

Find Cougar in 8 Seconds - Solution

The cougar can be spotted resting on the rock. The colour of the rock and the fur of the cougar makes it difficult to spot the cougar at first glance.