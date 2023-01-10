Optical Illusion Challenge: Can you find a plastic clip in the mat in 11 seconds?

Optical Illusion Challenge: Images that trick your brain and challenge your ability to perceive things are known as "optical illusions." Cognitive, physiological, and literal visual illusions are the three kinds of optical illusions.

The ability of optical illusions to grasp and retain a user's attention for a while is what makes them so special.

Additionally, optical illusions are helpful for enhancing cognitive abilities and observational skills.

One can quickly master the ability to solve optical illusion challenges with regular practice.

Do you want to find out how good your observation skills are?

Let’s get started.

Optical Illusion Challenge - Find the Plastic Clip in the Mat within 11 Seconds

Source: Reddit

Optical illusions are one of the simplest methods for gauging one's ability to observe and think critically. Although it is considered a good way to test your intelligence, there are other advanced means of doing so.

Professionally designed IQ tests are the best way to determine your true IQ levels if you want to know them.

The image shared above is a simple way to test your observational skills and intelligence by asking you to find a plastic clip in the mat within 11 seconds.

Did You Find the Plastic Clip in 11 Seconds?

The challenge presented before you was to find a paper clip in the mat within 11 seconds.

This is a moderate challenge and solving this optical illusion challenge requires a person to have good observation skills and a keen eye for detail.

Have you spotted the paper clip?

Pay close attention to the image and see if you can spot the paper clip.

Hurry up; time is running out.

Almost half of the allotted time is already over, and you have 4-5 seconds remaining.

Five..

Four..

Three..

Two..

One..

And..

Time’s up.

How many of you were able to spot the paper clip within the time limit?

Curious to know the answer?

Check out the solution below.

Find Paper Clip in 11 Seconds - Solution

The paper clip is very small and is white in colour which blends with the mat. The paper clip can be spotted on the right side of the image marked with a red circle.

Users need to zoom in to find the paper clip.