Optical Illusion Challenge: Can you find a cat hiding in the jungle in 7 seconds?

Optical Illusion Challenge: Illusion is derived from the Latin word illusio or illusionem, which means to mock or trick. Therefore, the basic premise of an optical illusion is to deceive the human brain by tricking it.

According to research, optical illusions can help in understanding the workings of the human brain.

Scientists have been able to identify which areas of the brain are activated when humans engage with optical illusions thanks to the insights gained from studies on the impact of optical illusions on the brain.

In addition to aiding scientific research, optical illusions help to relieve daily stress and give our brains a good workout.

It is also a good way to test your observation skills.

Do you like to test your observation skills?

Then this optical illusion challenge is what you need.

Optical Illusion Challenge - Find the Cat in 7 Seconds

Source: Reddit

Optical illusions are one of the simplest methods for gauging one's ability to observe and think critically. Although it is considered a good way to test your intelligence, there are other advanced means of doing so.

Professionally designed IQ tests are the best way to determine your true IQ levels if you want to know them.

The image shared above tests your observation skills by asking you to spot a cat in 7 seconds.

Did You Find the Cat in 7 Seconds?

A cat is hiding in plain sight in the picture shared above and you have 7 seconds to find the cat.

This is an easy challenge and solving this optical illusion challenge requires a person to have good observation skills and an eye for detail.

Have you spotted the cat?

Pay close attention to the image and see if you can spot the cat hiding in the jungle.

Hurry up; time is running out.

Almost half of the allotted time is already over, and you have only 2-3 seconds remaining.

Three..

Two..

One..

And..

Time’s up.

How many of you have spotted the cat within the time limit?

Curious to know where the cat is hiding?

Check out the solution below.

Find Cat in 7 Seconds - Solution

The cat can be spotted peeping from the dried tree, only its face and ears are visible.

The colour of its coat makes it difficult to spot it at the first glance.

You can identify the cat by its ears and the white coat on the face which distinguishes it from the dead tree.