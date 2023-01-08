Optical Illusion Challenge: Can you find a potato among the hamsters in 7 seconds?

Optical Illusion Challenge: Illusion is derived from the Latin word illusio or illusionem, which means to mock or trick. Therefore, the basic premise of an optical illusion is to deceive the human brain by tricking it.

Studies have suggested that optical illusions can prove helpful in understanding the workings of the human brain.

The insights derived from studies on the effect of optical illusions on the brain have helped scientists identify which areas of the brain get activated when humans interact with optical illusions.

Apart from helping in scientific research, optical illusions also help in releasing stress from our daily lives temporarily and also provide healthy exercise for our brains.

It is also a good way to test your observation skills.

Optical Illusion Challenge - Find the Potato among Hamsters in 7 Seconds

Source: Instagram/Max Knoblauch

Optical illusions are one of the simplest methods for gauging one's ability to observe and think critically. Although it is considered a good way to test your intelligence, there are other advanced means of doing so.

Professionally designed IQ tests are the best way to determine your true IQ levels if you want to know them.

The image shared above is a simple way to test your observational skills and intelligence by asking you to spot a potato among the hamsters within 7 seconds.

Did You Find the Potato in 7 Seconds?

The challenge presented before you was to find a potato among the hamsters in 7 seconds.

This is an easy challenge and solving this optical illusion challenge requires a person to have good observation skills and an eye for detail.

Have you spotted the potato?

Pay close attention to the image and see if you can spot the potato hiding among the hamsters.

How many of you have spotted the potato within the time limit?

Still, scratching your head looking for the answer?

Check out the solution below.

Find Potato among Hamsters in 7 Seconds - Solution

The hamster is spotted on the right side of the bottom half of the image.