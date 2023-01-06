Optical Illusion: Only 5% of people can find a chick among the ducks in 9 seconds. Are you one of them?

Optical Illusion Test: Illusion is derived from the word illudere, which means to mock or trick. Therefore, the basic premise of an optical illusion is to deceive the human brain by tricking it.

Studies have suggested that optical illusions can prove helpful in understanding the workings of the human brain.

The insights derived from studies on the effect of optical illusions on the brain have helped scientists identify which areas of the brain get activated when humans interact with optical illusions.

Apart from helping in scientific research, optical illusions also help in releasing stress from our daily lives temporarily and also provide healthy exercise for our brains.

It is also a good way to test your observation skills.

Are you ready to test your observation skills?

Great, let’s get started.

Optical Illusion - Find Chick among Ducks in 9 Seconds

Source: Bright Side

The image shared above is a simple way to test your observational skills and intelligence by asking you to spot a chick among the ducks within 9 seconds.

This is a fun way to test your intelligence, and you can also share the same among your friends and family to see who has the best observation skills.

We would like to emphasise that this is not the only way to determine intelligence; if you truly want to understand your actual IQ levels, it is recommended that you take IQ tests designed by professionals.

The test we are sharing here is a fun way to kill boredom and enjoy a light-hearted exercise for your brain, one that will also help you improve your observation skills.

Did You Find the Chick among Ducks in 9 Seconds?

In the image, a sea of ducks have occupied all the frames except for one.

As suggested by the title, there is a chick that is hiding among the ducks and you have 9 seconds to find the chick.

The chick and duck are all of same colour which makes it difficult to distinguish between the chick and the duck.

Solving this optical illusion challenge requires a person to have good observation skills and an eye for detail.

Have you spotted the chick?

Pay close attention to the image and see if you can spot the chick hiding among the ducks.

Hurry up; time is running out.

Almost half of the allotted time is already over, and you have 4-5 seconds remaining.

Five..

Four..

Three..

Two..

One..

And..

Time’s up.

How many of you have spotted the chick within the time limit?

Still scratching your heads looking for the answer?

Check out the solution below.

Find Chick among Ducks in 9 Seconds - Solution

The chick can be spotted at the right side of the bottom half of the image. It is distinguished from the ducks by the shape of its beak.

Wasn’t that interesting?

Then, try some more below.

