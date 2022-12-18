Only 2 out of 10 people can find a butterfly in this optical illusion picture within 11 seconds. Can you?

Optical Illusion Test: Optical illusions are mind-bending images that challenge your perception and test your observation skills. There are three types of optical illusions literal, physiological, and cognitive.

Optical illusions have captured the user's attention for a long time and have become part of popular culture.

There are various benefits of practising optical illusion challenges, like improving your concentration and observation skills.

You can also show off your problem-solving skills to friends and peers and impress them.

Do you like to test your observation skills?

Then, let’s get started.

Optical Illusion - Find Butterfly among Birds in 11 Seconds

Source: Bright Side

The image shown above contains lots of birds that are purple in colour with a blue head and a yellow beak.

In fact, the whole picture consists of the birds only.

But wait, there's something else in this picture.

As the title suggests, there is a butterfly among the birds, which you need to find within 11 seconds to complete the challenge successfully.

These optical illusion challenges are a great way to put your observation skills and intelligence to the test.

Although it is considered a simpler way to test your intelligence, it is not the only way to do so.

Professionally designed IQ tests, on the other hand, are the most accurate methods of determining your IQ levels.

Did You Find the Butterfly in 11 Seconds?

The butterfly has blended itself cleverly with the birds, and that’s why it is not possible to determine the location of the butterfly at first glance.

This means that the butterfly is of similar colour to the birds, now you need to pay attention to the image and see if you can spot something similar to a butterfly in this picture.

Have you found the butterfly?

Hurry up; the clock is ticking fast, and before you know it, time will be over.

Focus on the image again.

Try scanning the image thoroughly within the time limit.

We have already given the biggest hint, that the butterfly is the same colour as the bird.

Did you see the butterfly now?

And..

We are moving on to the final few seconds.

Three..

Two..

One…

And

Time’s up.

We believe some of the sharp-sighted viewers must have spotted the butterfly.

Are you curious to check out the location of the butterfly?

Then, keep reading.

The solution will be provided below.

Find the Butterfly in 11 Seconds - Solution

The butterfly is resting comfortably between the birds, and its location is marked by a red circle.