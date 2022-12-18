Optical Illusion: Can you find a shell in this image within 15 seconds?

Optical Illusion Test: Optical illusions are mind-bending images that challenge your perception and test your observation skills. There are three types of optical illusions literal, physiological, and cognitive.

Optical illusions provide netizens with a source of entertainment as well as a medium to impress their friends and peers.

The beauty of optical illusions lies in their ability to attract the user's attention for a brief period of time.

There are various benefits to practising optical illusion challenges, including improved concentration and observation skills.

How good are your observation skills?

Let’s find out.

Spot The Difference: Can you spot 7 differences in 41 seconds?

Optical Illusion - Find Shell in 15 Seconds

Source: Reddit

The image shared above shows a living room scene in which you can see a fireplace, a Christmas tree, and some gifts.

Also, you can see a carpet that is patterned like shells.

Hidden in plain sight in this image is a real shell, which you need to find in 15 seconds.

These types of optical illusion challenges are a great way to put your observation skills and intelligence to the test.

Although optical illusions are considered a simpler way to test your intelligence, they are not the only way to do so.

Professionally designed IQ tests, on the other hand, are the most accurate way to determine your IQ levels.

Seek and Find: Can you find the odd emoji in this image within 5 seconds?

Did You Find the Shell within 15 Seconds?

This is a tricky challenge where you need to spot the shell within 15 seconds.

The shell can be located anywhere in the image; it has blended with the surroundings in such a way that it is difficult to distinguish at first glance.

You need to pay attention to the image and see if you can spot something similar to a shell in this picture.

Have you found the shell?

Hurry up; the clock is ticking fast.

The time will be over before you know it.

Focus on the image again.

Try scanning the image thoroughly with a few seconds remaining.

Did you see the shell now?

Individuals with good observation skills will ace the challenge and spot the shell within the time limit.

And

Time’s up.

Optical Illusion: Can you find a bird in this image within 9 seconds?

We believe some of the sharp-sighted viewers must have spotted the shell.

Curious to know where the shell is?

Keep reading.

The solution is provided below.

Find the Shell in 15 Seconds - Solution

The shell can be seen on the carpet, placed in one of the shell designs. Due to the design of the carpet, it is difficult to spot it at first glance.