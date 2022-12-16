Seek and Find: Can you find the odd emoji in this image within 5 seconds?

Seek and Find Puzzle: Finding a hidden thing or object in an image is the basic concept behind a "seek and find" puzzle.

The participants need to search for the thing or object in the image within a specified time.

It is regarded as one of the most effective methods for testing and improving your observation skills.

The great thing about this activity is that you can attempt it either individually or in groups.

Individually, it allows you to assess your level of observation skills, and in groups, it can help you identify who in your group has the best observation skills.

Sounds pretty interesting, right?

Do you want to test how good your observation skills are?

Great, let’s dive in.

Seek and Find Puzzle - Find Odd Emoji in 5 Seconds

Source: Bright Side

The image shared above shows a set of emojis. Somewhere in this picture, there is an odd emoji.

You need to find the odd emoji within 5 seconds to complete the challenge successfully.

This challenge is a good way to test your observation skills and situational awareness.

Individuals with good observation skills will be able to find the odd emoji within the time limit.

The best way to solve this challenge is to observe the image attentively and try to spot the emoji that looks different from the others.

Time is of the essence in these kinds of challenges.

Have you spotted the odd emoji?

Look again, the emoji may be right in front of you.

Hurry up; time is running out.

Need a hint?

Here it is.

The odd emoji is not on the left side of the image.

Now, you can easily spot the odd emoji among the other emojis in the picture.

And..

Time’s up.

How many of you were able to find the odd emoji?

Curious to know the solution?

Then, scroll below for the reveal.

Find Odd Emoji in 5 Seconds - Solution

The odd emoji is located on the fourth row at the extreme right part of the image. While all the emojis are happy, the odd emoji is sad.