95% of people failed to find a coffee mug in this optical illusion picture within 13 seconds. Can you find it?

Optical Illusion Test: "Optical illusions" are images that fool your brain and test your ability to observe things. The three types of optical illusions are cognitive, physiological, and literal visual illusions.

The beauty of optical illusions lies in their ability to attract the user's attention for a brief period of time.

Optical illusions provide netizens with a source of entertainment as well as a medium to impress their friends and peers.

Optical illusions are also helpful in improving your concentration and enhancing your observation skills.

Do you like to test your observation skills?

Attempt this challenge now.

Optical Illusion - Find the Coffee Mug in 13 Seconds

Source: Instaprint

The above-shared image is a creation of the UK-based online printing company Instaprint, and in this image, you can see lots of familiar items that you see in your offices on a daily basis.

The challenge that is posed before you is to find a coffee mug in this picture within 13 seconds.

Optical illusion challenges such as these are a good way to test your observation skills as well as your intelligence.

Although it is considered a good way to test your intelligence, it is not the only means of doing so.

However, if you really want to know your IQ levels, professionally created IQ tests are the best way to find out.

Did You Find the Coffee Mug in 13 Seconds?

There is a coffee mug in the picture that is cleverly hiding in plain sight in between the office supplies.

You have 13 seconds to locate the coffee mug.

The best way to find the coffee mug in this picture is to pay close attention to the image and see if you can spot any item that bears a close resemblance to the coffee mug.

You can see some takeaway coffee cups, which, along with the bright-coloured image, add to the distraction.

Have you found the coffee mug?

Hurry up; the clock is ticking.

Not much time is left.

Look again at the image and see if you can spot a coffee mug in the final few seconds.

Four..

Three…

Two….

One….

And... time has run out.

How many of you have found the coffee mug?

Those users who have found the coffee mug have really excellent observation skills.

Those who are still searching can stop looking for the mug.

Curious to know where the mug might be?

Read the solution provided below.

Find Coffee Mug in 13 Seconds - Solution

The coffee mug is located at the top of the image on the right side, it is in between a clipper and a board pin.