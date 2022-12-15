You have hawk eyes if you can spot the cat in this optical illusion picture within 19 seconds

Optical Illusion Test: Optical illusions are mind-bending images that challenge your perception and test your observation skills. There are three types of optical illusions literal, physiological, and cognitive.

Optical illusions have captured the user's attention and have become part of popular culture.

Regular practice of optical illusions offers significant benefits, like improving your concentration and observation skills, by providing a lightweight exercise for your brain.

Do you have good observation skills?

Let’s find out now.

Optical Illusion - Find Hidden Cat Within 19 Seconds

Source: Reddit

The above-shared image depicts a room scene in which goods are kept. The way the goods are kept suggests that either someone has moved into the house or someone is leaving the house.

There is a sneaky feline in the room, and the challenge for you is to find the cat within 19 seconds.

Optical illusion challenges such as these are a good way to test your observation skills as well as your intelligence.

Although it is considered a good way to test your intelligence, it is not the only means of doing so.

However, if you really want to know your IQ levels, professionally created IQ tests are the best way to find out.

Did You Find the Cat in 19 Seconds?

The task for you is to find a hidden cat in the room, and you have 19 seconds to complete the task successfully.

The best way to spot the cat in this image is to observe the image carefully and look for any animal shape that resembles a cat.

Cats are known for their tendency to hide in the most unusual places, and the scene shown above fits the bill perfectly.

This will be a good test of your observation skills.

Pay attention to the image, the cat can be anywhere in this image.

Have you spotted the cat?

Hurry up; not much time is left.

You need to find the cat within the time limit to complete the challenge successfully.

Have you spotted the cat now?

Final few seconds left.

Three..

Two…

One…

And..

You have exhausted the time limit.

We believe some of you have spotted the cat within the time limit, while others are still searching.

Curious to know where the cat is?

Keep reading.

Find the Cat in 19 Seconds - Solution

It’s time to reveal the position of the cat, and those of you who are waiting with bated breath can relax now.

And, the cat can be spotted peeping from below the window beside the carton. It is highlighted with a red circle.