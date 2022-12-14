Optical Illusion: Can you find the giraffe in the forest within 7 seconds?

Optical Illusion Test: Optical illusions are mind-bending images that challenge your perception and test your observation skills. There are three types of optical illusions literal, physiological, and cognitive.

The beauty of optical illusions is how they capture the user's attention for a brief moment.

It also provides good exercise for the brain.

Studies have suggested that regular practice of optical illusions is helpful in improving your concentration and observation skills.

Do you want to test your observation skills?

Then, attempt this challenge now.

Optical Illusion - Find Giraffe in 7 Seconds

Source: Bright Side

The image shared above depicts a forest scene. You can see the green vegetation, and the dusky sky adds to the beauty of the image.

Hidden in plain sight in this image is a giraffe that you need to spot in 7 seconds.

Optical illusion challenges such as these are a good way to test your observation skills as well as your intelligence.

Although it is considered a good way to test your intelligence, it is not the only means of doing so.

However, if you really want to know your IQ levels, professionally created IQ tests are the best way to find out.

Did You Find the Giraffe in 7 Seconds?

It is almost going to be an evening in this picture, the sun has slowly started to go down the horizon, and spotting animals is difficult in this phase.

You are tasked with finding a giraffe within 7 seconds, and the best way to spot the giraffe in this image is to observe the image carefully and look for any animal shape that resembles a giraffe.

This will be a good test of your observation skills.

Pay attention to the image, the giraffe may be right in front of you.

Hurry up; not much time is left.

You need to find the giraffe within 7 seconds to complete the challenge successfully.

Have you spotted the giraffe?

Final few seconds are there.

Three…

Two..

One…

And…

Time’s up.

How many of you were able to spot the giraffe?

Are you curious to know the answer?

Then keep reading.

Find Giraffe in 7 Seconds - Solution

The giraffe can be spotted a little at the centre of the image, near the two trees.