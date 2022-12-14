Seek and Find: Can you find the odd doll in this image within 9 seconds?

Seek and Find Puzzle: The basic concept behind a “seek and find” puzzle involves finding a hidden thing or object in an image.

In this activity, the users need to search for the thing or object in the image within a specified time.

It is considered one of the best ways to test and improve your observation skills.

The great thing about this activity is that you can attempt it either individually or in groups.

Individually, it provides an opportunity to understand the level of your observation skills, and in groups, it can help identify who has the best observation skills among the group.

Interesting, right?

Want to know how good your observation skills are?

Attempt this quick seek and find challenge now.

Seek and Find - Find Odd Doll in 9 Seconds

Source: Bright Side

The image shared above depicts a scene in which you can see a large number of dolls.

The challenge for you is to spot one odd doll in the image.

You have got 9 seconds to find the doll.

This challenge is a good way to test your observation skills and situational awareness.

Individuals with good observation skills will be able to find the odd doll within the time limit.

The best way to solve this challenge is to observe the image carefully and try to spot a doll in it.

Time is of the essence in these kinds of challenges.

Have you spotted the odd doll?

Look closely; the doll may be right in front of your eyes.

Hurry up; time is running out.

Need a hint?

Here it is.

The eyes of the doll are different from the other dolls.

Now, you can easily spot the doll among the other dolls in the picture.

How many of you were able to find the doll?

Those who found the doll have excellent situational awareness and sharp observation skills.

You can stop searching now.

It’s time for the reveal.

And, the solution will be provided below.

Keep reading to find out.

Find the Odd Doll in 9 Seconds - Solution

The doll can be seen on the left side of the picture, just above the doll with red hair. The odd doll has no eyes or crossed eyes, while all the others have button eyes.