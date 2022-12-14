You have the eyes of a hawk if you can find a cat in this optical illusion picture within 10 seconds

Optical Illusion Test: Optical illusions are images that challenge your perception and put your observation skills to the test. Optical illusions are classified into three types: literal, physiological, and cognitive.

The beauty of optical illusions lies in their ability to attract the user's attention for a brief period of time.

Regular practice of optical illusions is suggested for improved concentration and observation skills. This also proves to be a good exercise for the brain.

Do you want to test your observation skills?

Then try solving this optical illusion challenge now.

Optical Illusion: Can you find a starfish among fish and crabs in 17 seconds?

Optical Illusion - Find the Cat in the Living Room in 10 Seconds

Source: Bright Side

The above-shared image shows a living room scene in which you can see a sofa, a centre table, and a drawer, along with other objects.

As suggested by the title, there is a cat in this living room, and you need to find the cat within 10 seconds.

These types of optical illusion challenges are a good way to test your observation skills as well as your intelligence.

Although it is considered a good way to test your intelligence, it is not the only means of doing so.

If you really want to know your IQ levels, professionally created IQ tests are the best way to find out.

Spot The Difference: Can you spot 7 differences in 49 seconds?

Did You Find the Cat in 10 Seconds?

The challenge before you is to find a cat in the living room in 10 seconds.

The best way to solve this challenge is to observe the image carefully and see if you can spot anything that resembles a cat in the picture.

It is a great way to test and improve your observation skills and situational awareness.

Have you spotted the cat yet?

Hurry up; the clock is ticking.

The cat can be anywhere in this image, and only a sharp-eyed individual can spot the cat within the time limit.

Cats are well known for their ability to hide in the strangest of places, and finding them is a tough task.

Not much time is left.

Did you spot the hidden cat?

Some of you might have spotted the cat with your exceptional observation skills, while others are still looking for the cat.

And..

Time’s up.

How many of you finally managed to spot the sneaky cat?

Curious to know where the cat is?

Scroll below for the solution.

Seek and Find: Can you find a rabbit in this image within 15 seconds?

Find the Cat in 10 Seconds - Solution

The cat can be spotted hiding in one of the drawers, which is not unusual for a cat. But for humans, it can be surprising.