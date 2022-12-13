Optical Illusion: Can you find a starfish among fish and crabs in 17 seconds?

Optical Illusion Test: “Optical illusions" are images that fool your brain and test your ability to observe things. The three types of optical illusions are cognitive, physiological, and literal visual illusions.

The beauty of optical illusions lies in the way they capture the user's attention for a brief period of time. It proves to be a good exercise for the brain.

Regular practice of optical illusions is suggested to be helpful in improving your concentration and observation skills.

Do you have good observation skills?

Let’s find out with this quick optical illusion test now.

Optical Illusion - Find Starfish in 17 Seconds

Source: Bright Side

The above-shared image depicts lots of fish and crabs, and there is one starfish that is hiding among these creatures.

You need to find the starfish within 17 seconds to complete the challenge successfully.

Optical illusion challenges such as these are a good way to test your observation skills as well as your intelligence. Although it is considered a good way to test your intelligence, it is not the only means of doing so.

However, if you really want to know your IQ levels, professionally created IQ tests are the best way to find out.

Did You Find the Starfish in 17 Seconds?

The challenge before you is to find a starfish that is hiding in plain sight in this optical illusion picture.

To spot the starfish in this image, the best way is to observe the image attentively and see if you can spot anything that resembles the shape of a starfish.

It is a great way to test and improve your observation skills and situational awareness.

Have you spotted the starfish yet?

Hurry up; the clock is ticking.

The scene is full of fish and crabs, all of which are orange. Looking at the fish, you can relate to the Finding Nemo movie. These fish are called percula clownfish.

The starfish has cleverly blended in with the fish and crabs, making it difficult to spot at first glance.

Did you spot the fish?

Final few seconds of the challenge remain.

Three…

Two..

One..

And..

Time’s over.

How many of you have spotted the starfish?

Curious to know where the fish is?

Scroll below for the reveal.

Find Starfish in 17 Seconds - Solution

The fish can be seen on the top right side of the image, hiding between the percula clownfish.