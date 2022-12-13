Spot The Difference: Can you spot 7 differences in 49 seconds?

Spot the Differences: The "spot the difference" activity is based on the idea that two images with similar appearances will be placed side by side. While they are similar, they will differ in some ways.

Participants must identify the differences between the two images in order to complete the challenge successfully. This activity is made more interesting and challenging at the same time with the addition of a time limit.

The best thing about the "spot the difference" activity is that it can be attempted individually or as a group activity.

It is a great activity that can boost your concentration and observation skills.

Take this quick challenge to test your observation skills.

Spot the Difference - Find 7 Differences in 49 Seconds

Source: Pinterest

The image shared above shows a kids' room scene in which you can see a teddy bear, dolls, balls, a toy train, and flower pots.

Although the two images shown above look similar, there are seven differences between them that you need to spot in 49 seconds.

At first glance, it is difficult to see all of the differences between the two images.

The best way to solve this challenge is to look at the two images carefully, spot the differences between them, and note them down on paper so that you can tally them with the solution that will be provided.

Have you spotted a few differences already?

Hurry up. The clock is ticking.

Very soon, you will reach the end of the challenge.

While some of the differences are easily noticed by you, others are somewhat difficult to find.

How many differences have you noticed till now?

Individuals with excellent observation skills can spot all the differences within the time limit.

Regular practice of such challenges will be highly beneficial in improving your speed and accuracy.

And..

Time’s over.

Curious to know the differences?

Do not worry; we have provided the solutions at the end of the article, which you use to tally your answers.

Scroll below for the answers.

Spot the Difference - Solution

The following are the seven differences between the two images: