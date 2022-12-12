Seek and Find: Can you find a rabbit in this image within 15 seconds?

Seek and Find Puzzle: The basic concept behind a “seek and find” puzzle involves finding a hidden thing or object in an image. In this activity, the users need to search for the thing or object in the image within a specified time.

It is one of the best ways to test and improve your observation skills. The great thing about this activity is that you can attempt it either individually or in groups.

Individually, it provides an opportunity to understand the level of their observation skills, and in groups, it can help identify who has the best observation skills among the group.

Do you like to test your observation skills?

Then try out this quick challenge now.

Seek and Find - Find the Rabbit in 15 Seconds

Source: Bright Side

The image shared above shows a bunch of cats of different colours. Some are white, some are spotted, some are brown, and some are blue.

Looks fascinating.

The surprising thing is that there is a rabbit that is hiding along with the cats, and you have to find the rabbit in 15 seconds.

This challenge is a good way to test your observation skills and situational awareness.

Individuals with good observation skills will be able to find the rabbit within the time limit.

The best way to solve this challenge is to observe the image carefully and try to spot an animal that matches a rabbit.

Have you spotted the rabbit?

Look closely; the rabbit may be right in front of your eyes.

Hurry up; time is running out.

Have you successfully spotted the rabbit?

Need a hint?

Here it is.

The rabbit is not on the left side of the image.

Now, you can refine your search and try to locate the rabbit in the final few seconds.

How many of you were able to find the rabbit?

Those who found the rabbit have excellent situational awareness and sharp observation skills

Still, some of you might be searching for the rabbit in the image.

You can stop searching now.

It’s time for the reveal.

And, we will be providing the solution below.

Keep reading to find out.

Find Rabbit in 15 Seconds - Solution

The rabbit with its big ears can be spotted among the cats, if you look closely, you will see that all the cats have pointed ears while the rabbit has a more round-shaped one.